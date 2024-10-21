New Jeep Avenger 4xe to get spirit of adventure from The North Face

The 4xe edition of the new Jeep Avenger is supposed to offer the most off-road capability in the baby SUV range, so it makes sense that the 4x4 maker would team up with outdoor clothing brand The North Face to create a special edition all about adventure and exploration.

The slightly unimaginatively named Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition will be unveiled on Friday 25 October, after more than two years of work on the project between the two brands.

Jeep has released a very short teaser video for The North Face Edition, but it only reveals the car will sport dark grey paint contrasted by orange towing eyes on the front bumper, and some other accents in the same hue.

Exactly what other unique elements the limited edition will have isn’t clear yet, but Jeep says: “This partnership showcases innovative design and advanced materials, reflecting the values of both brands and a shared commitment to exploration, nature, freedom, and sustainability.”

Jeep will build 4,806 examples of the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition. And while that may seem like a random number, it’s a reference to the height in metres of Mont Blanc – the highest mountain in the Alps and Western Europe.

The 4xe is the first version of the Jeep Avenger to offer all-wheel drive, thanks to a new mild-hybrid powertrain that uses a 134bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine and two 28bhp electric motors – one on each axle.

Compared with other versions of the Avenger, the 4xe also gets a multi-link rear axle set-up that allows for extra suspension articulation, a 10mm increase in ride height, and more ‘Selec-Terrain’ driver modes to suit various conditions, including Sand & Mud and Snow, and new front and rear bumpers.

