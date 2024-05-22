Jeep Avenger 4xe debuts new hybrid all-wheel drive system

Jeep has revealed a new version of the compact Avenger SUV called the 4xe (read: four-by-e), boasting a clever new powertrain design that uses electric motors to both improve efficiency and unlock all-wheel drive potential.

Due to join the line-up later this year, the new Jeep Avenger 4xe will sit alongside the existing mild-hybrid and all-electric models, adding yet more powertrain variants to the range.

The 4xe powertrain works by combining a typical 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors, one mounted on each axle. Both of these motors assist the petrol engine, which predominantly drives the front wheels via a six-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The hybrid system has a small lithium-ion battery pack, and isn’t able to be charged from the mains. Instead it’s topped up via regenerative braking, and occasionally from the petrol engine itself. Jeep has yet to confirm official efficiency or CO2 figures, which will be announced closer to the car’s on-sale date.

Power is rated at 134bhp from the petrol engine, with each of the motors capable of producing 28bhp and, thanks to some planetary gear wizardry on the rear axle, up to 1,900Nm of torque. However this figure is not equivalent to torque as usually rated from the crank of a normal combustion engine, but should still give the car plenty of shove at low speeds. Performance is marginally improved over the front-wheel drive version, taking 9.5 seconds to reach 62mph, and hitting 120mph flat out.