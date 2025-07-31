New Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition review: fashion meets four-wheel drive
The Jeep Avenger is a likeable small SUV, but this style-conscious special really bumps up the price
Verdict
Other than the Suzuki Swift 4x4, there really isn’t anything in the small-car market that can offer what the Jeep Avenger 4xe delivers. The North Face special edition is pricey, but overall this small SUV has a four-wheel drive system that brings capable off-road performance without having to sacrifice much in the way of everyday running costs.
When the Jeep Avenger first arrived, its classification as a small, electric front-wheel drive SUV seemed a stretch for the US brand’s credentials as a manufacturer of rugged 4x4s. However, we were impressed by the neat touches that marked it out as a Jeep, while the overall design delivered plenty of style in a package that was well suited to the urban jungle.
The Avenger line-up has since expanded to include a petrol hybrid variant that comes in front-wheel drive and 4xe guises, with the latter adding an electric motor to the rear axle for four-wheel drive. And to celebrate this model’s arrival, Jeep has joined forces with outdoor leisure specialist The North Face to create a special edition that emphasises the Avenger’s off-road credentials even further.
Positioned at the top of the range, The North Face gains some extra details over and above what’s offered on Upland and Overland versions of the car. All the 4xe models come with roof rails to distinguish them from the hybrid and electric versions, but The North Face also adds bright-orange highlights that contrast against the white, grey or black body-colour options. The bonnet features a matt-black section with gloss black The North Face logos, while lines of elevation that represent the great outdoors are added to the yellow bonnet stripe and black grille.
Inside, there are brand logos on the flip-top cover on the centre console and seatbacks, more orange detailing on the seats, plus rubber floor mats to emphasise the 4xe’s off-road character. The dashboard features more contour lines, ‘One of 4,806’ written above the passenger-side air vent and an outline of Mont Blanc, with the number being produced referring to the height of the mountain.
The front seat backs feature elastic straps and fabric hooks that are a nod to the versatility of The North Face’s backpacks, while this special edition also comes as standard with a ‘welcome kit’. This comprises a compact tent, foldable cool bag and a water bottle, all in The North Face’s trademark yellow to match the car.
Based on visuals alone, the Avenger 4xe looks like it should be able to tackle the rough stuff, but Jeep has given the model some extra kit to help it actually deliver some off-road capability. Mud and snow tyres are fitted as standard to the matt-black 17-inch alloy wheels, while there’s a marginal 10mm increase in wading depth when compared with 2WD versions of the Avenger.
The important technical change is the second electric motor, although the only time you’ll ever really feel it working in everyday driving is if you’re a bit heavy-footed out of a tight junction on a wet day. Most of the time, the Avenger 4xe behaves just like the standard hybrid, although the way the system switches between electric and petrol power feels a little disjointed when compared with actual progress along the road.
Hit the throttle, and the car moves forward instantly on electric power, giving the engine time to catch up. But when moving from electric to petrol power, the system feels jerky. The rorty three-cylinder engine note does add a sporty edge, however.
As with the rest of the Avenger line-up, the 4xe delivers a decent mix of comfort and handling. It features a multi-link axle to make room for the rear drive system (the electric motor isn’t physically connected to the rest of the powertrain, just the hybrid battery) and there’s a slight improvement in the Avenger’s ride when compared with the rest of the range. The steering is quick but without much feedback, but overall it’s pleasant enough to spend time at the wheel.
But there are still plenty of quirks that take some getting used to here. The push-button drive selector set low on the dashboard is shared with some other Stellantis models, although if you have the magnetic cubby lid open, you can hide them completely.
Then there’s the space inside. The Avenger is better suited to couples that might have the need to use the back seats on occasion, because the rear is a little cramped even for children. The boot is smaller than the regular hybrid’s, with a capacity of 1,218 litres quoted with the back seats folded, compared with 1,277 litres for the standard model.
But then the lack of space might not be an issue, especially if you’re going to use The North Face edition and its outward-bound accessories as it’s supposed to.
|Model:
|Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition
|Price:
|£35,219
|On sale:
|Now
|Powertrain:
|1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 2x e-motors
|Transmission:
|Six-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|9.5 seconds/121mph
|Economy:
|52.3mpg
|CO2:
|122g/km
|Dimensions (L/W/H):
|4,088/1,776/1,541mm