New Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition review: fashion meets four-wheel drive

Verdict

Other than the Suzuki Swift 4x4, there really isn’t anything in the small-car market that can offer what the Jeep Avenger 4xe delivers. The North Face special edition is pricey, but overall this small SUV has a four-wheel drive system that brings capable off-road performance without having to sacrifice much in the way of everyday running costs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

When the Jeep Avenger first arrived, its classification as a small, electric front-wheel drive SUV seemed a stretch for the US brand’s credentials as a manufacturer of rugged 4x4s. However, we were impressed by the neat touches that marked it out as a Jeep, while the overall design delivered plenty of style in a package that was well suited to the urban jungle.

The Avenger line-up has since expanded to include a petrol hybrid variant that comes in front-wheel drive and 4xe guises, with the latter adding an electric motor to the rear axle for four-wheel drive. And to celebrate this model’s arrival, Jeep has joined forces with outdoor leisure specialist The North Face to create a special edition that emphasises the Avenger’s off-road credentials even further.

Positioned at the top of the range, The North Face gains some extra details over and above what’s offered on Upland and Overland versions of the car. All the 4xe models come with roof rails to distinguish them from the hybrid and electric versions, but The North Face also adds bright-orange highlights that contrast against the white, grey or black body-colour options. The bonnet features a matt-black section with gloss black The North Face logos, while lines of elevation that represent the great outdoors are added to the yellow bonnet stripe and black grille.