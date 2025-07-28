Citroen has announced pricing for its new C5 Aircross with the flagship SUV set to start from just over £30,000. The C5 Aircross will continue Citroen’s ‘multi-energy’ platform strategy - meaning it’ll be offered with a petrol hybrid and all-electric power.

The Citroen C5 Aircross comes in the three trim levels you’d find across in Citroen’s model range. With the ‘Hybrid 145’ powertrain, the C5 Aircross starts in You! guise from £30,495, before going up to £33,135 for the mid-range ‘Plus’ and £35,775 for the top-spec ‘Max’.

Choose the all-electric version of any of those trim levels and you’ll pay an extra £3,570. Citroen says orders are open now with the new car arriving in showrooms from October, although if you can’t wait until then you can buy a used Citroen C5 Aircross through our Find a Car service.

Inside the C5 Aircross you’ll find a 10-inch driver’s display and a 13-inch ‘Waterfall’ portrait-oriented touchscreen in the middle of the dash - no matter which trim you go for. The mid-spec Plus gets a 180-degree camera and 19-inch alloy wheels instead of the You! 18-inch rims, while top-spec Max adds adaptive cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beams and a 360-degree exterior cameraOnly the top-spec e-C5 Aircross gets a heat pump as standard.

The sole petrol engine is the 143bhp 1.2-litre hybrid, while the e-C5 Aicross comes with a 211bhp electric motor and a 73kWh battery that provides 323 miles of range. A 97kWh battery alternative will arrive soon which will increase power to 228bhp and a range of 423 miles, and a plug-in hybrid will also come at a later date.

