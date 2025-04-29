New Citroen C5 Aircross: deep dive on the crucial French SUV

The Citroen C5 Aircross has been reborn for 2025 with a daring design, petrol, hybrid or electric power and a deep focus on its occupants’ comfort and well-being. And we’ve taken a close look during the car’s world premiere in Paris.

The second-generation Aircross makes a big leap forward compared with its underrated predecessor, now eight years old. The SUV has grown significantly to offer a 651-litre boot and claim class-leading rear seat space, although it’s actually tied with its sister car, the Vauxhall Grandland, which shares the same exterior dimensions.

The new SUV promises to live up to Citroen’s comfort-focused philosophy thanks to clever suspension and foam-packed seats with adjustable side bolsters to mould to your physique. Expect the new C5 Aircross to cost from around £30,000 for the entry-level mild hybrid model, with the entry electric C5 Aircross You starting at circa £35,000.

Citroen C5 Aircross: new design

Citroen launched its new design language with the new C3 hatch and C3 Aircross, and the C5 Aircross develops it dramatically with angular surfaces and modernist graphics which banish the original’s curves.

Aerodynamics shaped the overall form, with a lower overall height than that of its predecessor and rivals the Toyota RAV4 and Dacia Bigster, plus a roof which slopes away after the rear seats. The new SUV is significantly more streamlined than the original C5 Aircross – vital to maximise the electric version’s range. There’s still 200mm of ground clearance, though, boosted by wheels up to 20 inches in diameter.