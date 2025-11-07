The Long Range version of the new Citroen e-C5 Aircross has become the third model to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the UK Government. Thanks to that, prices will start from only £32,935.

The price makes it nearly £16,000 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y Long Range, which doesn’t get any Government discount and can ‘only’ cover up to 387 miles in one go, whereas the Citroen is good for 421 miles on a single charge – enough to get from London to Manchester, and back.

It’s worth pointing out that the entry-level e-C5 Aircross Comfort Range (which has a 322-mile range) already receives the smaller £1,500 Government grant. Only EVs that meet certain technical and environmental criteria are eligible for the maximum amount, and the Long Range version presumably qualifies because its battery cells are produced in France.

Whatever the reason, just £370 will separate the Comfort Range and Long Range versions of the electric family SUV. Although, you can currently save up to £6,000 on the entry-level e-C5 Aircross through our Buy A Car service.

The 97kWh battery in the e-C5 Aircross Long Range provides its 421-mile range, meanwhile a 227bhp e-motor drives the front wheels and a maximum charging speed of 160kW means a 10 to 80 top-up will take about half an hour.

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range will be available in three trim levels: You, Plus and Max. Every model will come with Citroen’s famous Advanced Comfort suspension and seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad and adaptive cruise control.

Plus trim (starting from £35,575 after the ECG) swaps the standard Urban Grey interior and its sofa fabric for Metropolitan Blue scheme with more premium fabrics. It also adds ambient lighting, keyless entry and a 180-degree reversing camera.

Finally, range-topping Max spec (starting from £38,215 after the ECG) adds an energy-saving heat pump, a head-up display, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, hands-free powered tailgate and a Drive Assist Pack 2.0 for semi-autonomous driving abilities.

