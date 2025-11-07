Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Full EV grant award brings 421-mile Citroen e-C5 Aircross under £33,000

Citroen’s electric family SUV is only the third model to qualify for the maximum £3,750 EV grant

By:Ellis Hyde
7 Nov 2025
Citroen e-C5 Aircross

The Long Range version of the new Citroen e-C5 Aircross has become the third model to qualify for the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant (ECG) from the UK Government. Thanks to that, prices will start from only £32,935.

The price makes it nearly £16,000 less than the equivalent Tesla Model Y Long Range, which doesn’t get any Government discount and can ‘only’ cover up to 387 miles in one go, whereas the Citroen is good for 421 miles on a single charge – enough to get from London to Manchester, and back. 

It’s worth pointing out that the entry-level e-C5 Aircross Comfort Range (which has a 322-mile range) already receives the smaller £1,500 Government grant. Only EVs that meet certain technical and environmental criteria are eligible for the maximum amount, and the Long Range version presumably qualifies because its battery cells are produced in France.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Whatever the reason, just £370 will separate the Comfort Range and Long Range versions of the electric family SUV. Although, you can currently save up to £6,000 on the entry-level e-C5 Aircross through our Buy A Car service.

The 97kWh battery in the e-C5 Aircross Long Range provides its 421-mile range, meanwhile a 227bhp e-motor drives the front wheels and a maximum charging speed of 160kW means a 10 to 80 top-up will take about half an hour.

The Citroen e-C5 Aircross Long Range will be available in three trim levels: You, Plus and Max. Every model will come with Citroen’s famous Advanced Comfort suspension and seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad and adaptive cruise control.

Plus trim (starting from £35,575 after the ECG) swaps the standard Urban Grey interior and its sofa fabric for Metropolitan Blue scheme with more premium fabrics. It also adds ambient lighting, keyless entry and a 180-degree reversing camera.

Finally, range-topping Max spec (starting from £38,215 after the ECG) adds an energy-saving heat pump, a head-up display, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, hands-free powered tailgate and a Drive Assist Pack 2.0 for semi-autonomous driving abilities.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Citroen C5 Aircross review
Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking

Citroen C5 Aircross review

The C5 Aircross majors in traditional Citroen values. We like its comfort and practicality plus there’s good electric range and a great price
In-depth reviews
7 Nov 2025
Best long-distance cars 2025/2026
Best long-distance cars - header image

Best long-distance cars 2025/2026

From long-distance road trips to mile-munching motorway commutes, these are the best long distance cars money can buy
Best cars & vans
5 Nov 2025
New Citroen C5 Aircross starts from £30k, while the EV gets £1,500 Government discount
Citroen C5 Aircross - front

New Citroen C5 Aircross starts from £30k, while the EV gets £1,500 Government discount

Citroen’s revamped C5 Aircross is available to order now with hybrid or electric power
News
7 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month
Citroen C5 Aircross - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The Citroen C5 Aircross is a big car for a very small £208 a month

Its replacement may be waiting in the wings, but the current Citroen C5 Aircross is still a fine car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 June.
News
2 Jun 2025

Most Popular

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it
Car headlights - opinion

Car headlights are too bright, but the Government can’t do much about it

Editor Paul Barker thinks car headlights are too bright but any solution to combat headlight dazzle is some way off
Opinion
5 Nov 2025
Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7
Renault 5 - front cornering

Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7

Renault’s retro hatchback topped the EV sales charts in October, but even it couldn’t come close to internal-combustion alternatives from China
News
5 Nov 2025
Pay-per-mile road tax coming to the UK with EVs to foot the bill
HM Treasury sign

Pay-per-mile road tax coming to the UK with EVs to foot the bill

A one-way trip across the UK will soon cost EV drivers several pounds extra under Rachel Reeves’ new plans
News
6 Nov 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content