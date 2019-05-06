Mid-size SUVs have quickly become the go-to option for the many UK families searching for a practical yet stylish set of wheels. The original Nissan Qashqai is credited for kicking off the trend when it was introduced in 2007, and since then loads of great models have come and gone. This means there’s now plenty of choice on the second-hand market, and the best used mid-size SUVs are hugely appealing for the money.

While some of these models are a little older, they still have all of the character and class that took them to the sharp end of the market when they were new, so as a used buy they offer better value and the same great breadth of abilities. Depending on the age of the car and the brand you buy into, there could be some time left on the original warranty as well, which should offer peace of mind if you’re on a tighter budget.

Best used mid-size 4x4s and SUVs to buy

Our expert road testers have driven and reviewed every model on the UK market, so you can be sure that you’re getting true bang for your buck from these selections. Read on to find the best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s for your money, listed below.

1. Dacia Duster

Brits have long loved a bargain, so when the original Dacia Duster hit the UK in 2013, buyers couldn’t get enough of this top-value mid-size SUV – to the point that quality initially took a nosedive because the company couldn’t keep up with demand. But things were soon sorted, and by the time the second-generation Duster arrived in summer 2018, Dacia had gained a reputation for producing good cars that were better value than just about anything else on the market.