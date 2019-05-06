Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best cars & vans

Best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s to buy 2025

Mid-size SUVs and 4x4s are as popular as ever, and these the best pre-owned models on sale

By:Alex Ingram
19 Nov 2025
Best Mid-size SUVs11

Mid-size SUVs have quickly become the go-to option for the many UK families searching for a practical yet stylish set of wheels. The original Nissan Qashqai is credited for kicking off the trend when it was introduced in 2007, and since then loads of great models have come and gone. This means there’s now plenty of choice on the second-hand market, and the best used mid-size SUVs are hugely appealing for the money.

While some of these models are a little older, they still have all of the character and class that took them to the sharp end of the market when they were new, so as a used buy they offer better value and the same great breadth of abilities. Depending on the age of the car and the brand you buy into, there could be some time left on the original warranty as well, which should offer peace of mind if you’re on a tighter budget.

Best used mid-size 4x4s and SUVs to buy

Our expert road testers have driven and reviewed every model on the UK market, so you can be sure that you’re getting true bang for your buck from these selections. Read on to find the best used mid-size SUVs and 4x4s for your money, listed below.

1. Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster - best used cars to buy11

Brits have long loved a bargain, so when the original Dacia Duster hit the UK in 2013, buyers couldn’t get enough of this top-value mid-size SUV – to the point that quality initially took a nosedive because the company couldn’t keep up with demand. But things were soon sorted, and by the time the second-generation Duster arrived in summer 2018, Dacia had gained a reputation for producing good cars that were better value than just about anything else on the market.

At first glance it's hard to tell the difference between first and second-generation Dusters, because Dacia didn’t exactly go overboard with the restyle. But the Duster Mk2 was a big advance on its predecessor, even if the driving experience lacked pizazz. It was (and is) an impressive car with a roomy cabin, spacious boot and robust build.

The first-generation Duster started at a "shockingly affordable" £8,995, but the Mk2 arrived with a similarly tempting price tag of £9,995. Buyers could choose between 1.6-litre SCe 115 petrol or 1.5-litre Blue dCi 115 diesel engines, both rated at 114bhp, or 1.3-litre TCe 130 and TCe 150 petrol units. In August 2019 the 99bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TCe 100 superseded the SCe 115. An updated Duster came in September 2021, with improved infotainment and driver-assistance systems, plus a six-speed automatic option for the TCe 150 petrol engine.

You can buy a Duster Mk2 from just £7,000, which gets a mid-range Essential or Comfort, or maybe even a top-spec Prestige. Whereas the Comfort gets cruise control, alloy wheels, privacy glass, electric rear windows, nav, a parking camera, and heated, electrically adjustable mirrors, the Prestige adds climate control, keyless entry and blind-spot monitoring. Prestige was the most popular trim, with Comfort not far behind.

Used Dacia Duster deals

2. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson - front 3/411

A regular entrant in the list of the UK’s 10 most popular cars, the Hyundai Tucson has a cabin crammed with comfort and safety tech, brilliant build quality and one of the best warranties on the market, at five years with no mileage limit. The Tucson is made even more enticing thanks to a cracking turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine, offered in both regular or hybrid forms.

Used Hyundai Tucson deals

3. Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai - front 3/411

The jury is out on whether Nissan really did invent the crossover with the original Qashqai in 2007, but what we do know is that the third-generation edition, from 2021, is one of the best mid-sized SUVs you can buy, new or used. It was initially offered only with a petrol powertrain, but a perky 187bhp hybrid, called the e-Power, came soon after. You can buy one from under £13,000.

Used Nissan Qashqai deals

4. Vauxhall Grandland

Vauxhall Grandland - front 3/411

The mid-size SUV segment is packed with cracking contenders, which is why also-rans don’t tend to succeed. The fact that the Grandland is so popular tells you all you need to know: with its roomy interior and strong equipment, the Vauxhall is most tempting in hybrid form. We found a 22-plate, 29,000-mile Grandland 1.6 Hybrid SRi for £17,999 on Auto Express Buy a Car.

Used Vauxhall Grandland deals

5. Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4 - front 3/411

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4 is all you need if you’re looking for a decently proportioned family-friendly SUV that’s crammed with easy-to-use tech. Sold in the UK from 2019 until 2025, the RAV4 Mk5 came with a 2.5-litre petrol engine backed up by hybrid or plug-in hybrid tech. It's quick, easy to drive and – in plug-in form – capable of more than 40 miles on electricity only.

Used Toyota RAV4 deals

6. Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross - front tracking11

The problem with many SUVs is their unforgiving ride, but that’s not the case with the Citroen C5 Aircross. Citroen has a long history of distinctive design, and that’s also the case here. Add in a spacious cabin, some decent powertrains, sensible prices and plenty of standard kit, and you have a recipe for wallet-friendly family transport.

Used Citroen C5 Aircross deals

7. Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5 - front tracking11

Whenever we drive cars like the Mazda CX-5, we wonder why the brand hasn’t earned a far higher profile in the UK than it holds. The CX-5 typifies the firm's approach, with its sharp styling, a great driving experience, strong reliability and nicely designed cabins. There are also some excellent petrol and diesel engines, although most CX-5s are petrol-powered.

Used Mazda CX-5 deals

8. Skoda Karoq

Skoda Karoq - front tracking11

Our 2022 mid-size SUV champ still makes a fine used buy and takes a well deserved runner’s-up spot. Smart looks and an interior that blends class-leading space with premium appeal remain the highlights, along with sharp driving dynamics and excellent engines. However, values have hardened over the past 12 months.

When it comes to practicality, the Skoda Karoq’s 521-litre boot rivals models from the class above, while the option of four-wheel drive serves up surprising off-road capability. What’s more, a recent facelift means there are some real bargains to be had on earlier cars.

Used Skoda Karoq deals

9. MG HS

MG HS - front tracking11

MG is on a roll, with its increasingly good new cars and low prices translating into success. The brand’s motors make great-value used buys too, with its flagship HS delivering a lot of car for your cash. A cheap interior and dull driving experience let it down, but it’s roomy, crammed with kit and even offers a PHEV option.

Used MG HS deals

10. Renault Kadjar

Renault Kadjar - front tracking11

It took Renault a few attempts to find a winning SUV formula, but with the Kadjar it hit the jackpot. It arrived in 2015 with a compelling blend of style, space and low running costs, taking it straight to the top of the class. 

Its popularity when new means there are plenty of examples to choose from, while its rounded styling still looks good today. Inside, the Kadjar rivals premium cars for quality and tech, and it even offers a roomy 472-litre boot. Precise steering and balanced handling make it good to drive, but it offers Renault’s trademark cushioned ride and low noise levels, too.

Used Renault Kadjar deals

The best used cars to buy now

Click the links in the table for our in-depth guide to all the top models in each sector.

Used Car of the Year 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used city car 2025Fiat 500e
Best used supermini 2025Skoda Fabia
Best used compact family car 2025Hyundai Ioniq
Best used family car 2025Vauxhall Insignia
Best used estate car 2025Skoda Octavia
Best used small SUV 2025Ford Puma
Best used mid-size SUV 2025Dacia Duster
Best used large SUV 2025Kia Sorento
Best used compact executive 2025BMW 3 Series
Best used executive car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used luxury car 2025Audi A8
Best used MPV 2025Dacia Jogger
Best used coupe 2025Mercedes C-Class Coupe
Best used convertible 2025Mini Convertible
Best used hot hatchback 2025Ford Fiesta ST
Best used sports car 2025Porsche 911 (2011-19)
Best used hybrid car 2025Toyota Yaris
Best used electric car 2025Jaguar I-Pace
Best used van 2025Ford Transit Custom

Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...

