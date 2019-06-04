Mazda CX-5 review

Our opinion on the Mazda CX-5

The latest Mazda CX-5 has retained (and improved on) its USP of being the SUV of choice for keen drivers. It handles better than ever, but most importantly, its comfort and refinement are at another level when compared to the previous model. This is very important, too, because this Japanese mid-size SUV needs every advantage in order to stay competitive against the best in this very tough market.

Combine these credentials with an upmarket interior and plenty of kit, and it's easy to see why this is one of Mazda's best-sellers. Granted, the design doesn't really move the game on, and some rivals beat it for tech and practicality, but as an all-round family SUV that's both comfortable and agile, it's an excellent package.

About the Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a mid-size SUV that's ideal for people who are used to driving a car that's fun to drive, rather than just being practical everyday transport. Sharp handling is one of this car’s biggest bragging points, but there's much more to the CX-5 than that.

As well as being fun to drive, the Mazda CX-5 offers good fuel economy from its wide range of responsive engines.

We’ve tested the CX-5 in a variety of real-world situations during its lifetime. Not only did we live with a diesel-powered CX-5 for six months as part of our long-term test fleet, but we also pitted Mazda’s SUV against key rivals in a group test, where it put on respectable performance, even if it stopped short of first place due to rivals like the Skoda Kodiaq offering greater practicality.

Mazda CX-5 prices and latest deals

There are five trim levels to choose from with the CX-5, so the price range is broad. Entry-level Centre-Line models start from £31,600, and moving up to the range-topping Takumi model will see this climb to at least £37,100.