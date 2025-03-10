New Mazda CX-5 leaked online: next-gen hybrid SUV gets sophisticated sense of style
We expect the next iteration of Mazda’s global best-seller to be revealed imminently, now that the first images have surfaced online
The first images of the third-generation Mazda CX-5 have been leaked online. And despite their low quality, they reveal an athletic and sophisticated new look for the mid-size family SUV.
The outgoing CX-5 has been with us for nearly a decade, so it was only a matter of time before an all-new model was finally introduced. Given that these images have surfaced, we can expect it to be revealed any day now.
Admittedly, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is just a facelifted version of the current CX-5, because the two cars’ proportions are very similar – as we noticed when our spy photographers caught a prototype out and about testing earlier this year.
However the new car’s front end, especially the grille design and light arrangement, is more akin to what we’ve seen on the new Mazda 6e saloon and CX-6e SUV concept. Those two models are electric though, while the CX-5 will be a hybrid, so its grille is open and the bumper features larger air intakes.
Like the current car, the new CX-5 will retain wheelarch extensions and have a relatively long bonnet to give it a more sporting profile. But the bumper has been sculpted more, presumably in a bid to emphasise its width and make the SUV look more assertive.
The single leaked image doesn’t give much else away, but our spy shots show the new CX-5 will feature a twin-exit exhaust system – a design trait of Mazda’s internal combustion-engined cars – plus a thin, horizontal rear light cluster not too dissimilar to the CX-80 SUV’s.
Meanwhile a brief glimpse of the interior tells us the CX-5 may take inspiration from the 6e electric saloon with a huge 14.6-inch touchscreen mounted on the dash – although this may be changed for the production model.
As we mentioned, the new CX-5 will feature a hybrid powertrain, which is no surprise given that the car’s main rivals – including the Kia Sportage, Toyota RAV4 and Hyundai Tucson – have already fully embraced electrification. No technical details have been released so far, however we do know the company has developed its own hybrid powertrain for the new SUV.
A plug-in hybrid CX-5 seems likely too, because Mazda’s latest SUVs – the CX-60 and seven-seat CX-80 – are both offered with this type of powertrain. However there won’t be a zero-emissions version, because the company will be launching a pure-electric SUV called the CX-6e in 2027 to rival the Tesla Model Y, among others.
Auto Express Find A Car can help you find the best deals out there on a new Mazda CX-5 or top prices on used Mazda CX-5 models...
Find a car with the experts