The first images of the third-generation Mazda CX-5 have been leaked online. And despite their low quality, they reveal an athletic and sophisticated new look for the mid-size family SUV.

The outgoing CX-5 has been with us for nearly a decade, so it was only a matter of time before an all-new model was finally introduced. Given that these images have surfaced, we can expect it to be revealed any day now.

Admittedly, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is just a facelifted version of the current CX-5, because the two cars’ proportions are very similar – as we noticed when our spy photographers caught a prototype out and about testing earlier this year.

However the new car’s front end, especially the grille design and light arrangement, is more akin to what we’ve seen on the new Mazda 6e saloon and CX-6e SUV concept. Those two models are electric though, while the CX-5 will be a hybrid, so its grille is open and the bumper features larger air intakes.

Like the current car, the new CX-5 will retain wheelarch extensions and have a relatively long bonnet to give it a more sporting profile. But the bumper has been sculpted more, presumably in a bid to emphasise its width and make the SUV look more assertive.