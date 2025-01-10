New Mazda 6e revealed as an all-electric rival to the Tesla Model 3

The MX-30 is currently the only all-electric Mazda on sale in the UK, but the Japanese’s EV line-up is to be bolstered by a new saloon called the Mazda 6e.

However, despite already being on sale in China as the EZ-6, the Mazda 6e is not planned to arrive here until 2026. That’s some time after the European launch (set for summer 2025), possibly due to the necessity to swap to right-hand drive, with the 6e produced in China rather than Japan.

However, Mazda has already provided details on the newcomer, including expected range and performance figures, although pricing has not been announced.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In terms of size, the car is 4,921mm long, 1,890mm wide and 1,485mm tall, making it larger in every dimension than the Tesla Model 3 and longer and wider than a Hyundai Ioniq 6, albeit a little lower. As such, we expect the Mazda to start from around the £40,000 mark when it arrives in the UK.

Two versions of the Mazda 6e will be available, a standard E-Skyactiv EV and a Long Range model. The standard car gets a 68.8kWh battery, which can provide a WLTP-approved 297-mile range. Power goes to a rear-mounted electric motor with 254bhp and 320Nm of torque, for a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 105mph.