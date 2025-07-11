Verdict

Viewed purely as an electric family-car newcomer, there are plenty of things to like about the 6e. Refinement is superb, fit and finish is impressive and the cabin is fairly spacious. However, it doesn’t feel like a Mazda when two of the brand's key qualities – ergonomics and beautiful feel and feedback through the driving controls – are missing. Feeling like a Mazda was always a good reason to choose one over any of its other rivals - without that, the 6e seems like it’s lacking a USP.

This is the all-new Mazda 6e that replaces a car which, try as we did to sing its praises, never really seemed to achieve the success it deserved.

The third-generation Mazda 6 arrived in 2012 and offered buyers a smart-looking, spacious and brilliant-to-drive alternative to the Ford Mondeo, Vauxhall Insignia and Skoda Superb. While the first two have since fallen by the wayside and the Superb continues with the same formula that has worked so well for it, the ‘e’ in the 6 name shows that for this model, Mazda has taken its large family car into the electric era.

That puts a new wave of rivals in its sights. While the first car that’ll spring to mind for many is the Tesla Model 3, the 6e is bigger. At more than 4.9 metres long, the closest challenger size-wise is what we consider to be VW's most convincing EV yet, the Volkswagen ID.7.