Is the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer a good car?

While the price of the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer may be a bit steep, it's hard to argue against it considering how well it performs in most areas. In terms of practicality, it trumps all other electric estate rivals (and some traditionally powered load-luggers, too), while it also has the measure of the best in the class for refinement and comfort. For those looking for an EV that covers all bases, the ID.7 Tourer could be just what they’ve been waiting for.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style Estate Powertrain 77kWh (useable) battery, 1x e-motor (Pro Match) rear-wheel drive

86kWh (useable) battery, 1x e-motor (Pro S Match) rear-wheel drive

86kWh (useable) battery, 2x e-motor (GTX 4Motion) four-wheel drive Safety 5-Star Euro NCAP (2023) Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

How much does the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer cost?

While the ID.7 Tourer wears the badge of the people’s car, it certainly isn’t an inexpensive choice, because prices start at more than £52,000 for the 77kWh Pro version, while the long-range 86kWh Pro S comes in at over £56,000. The four-wheel-drive GTX, meanwhile, is nearly £63,000.

The regular ID.7 hatchback is already a fine family car, but its Tourer estate sibling provides additional practicality, and is far more aerodynamically efficient than an SUV. This benefits the range, without having to resort to greater battery capacity.

There’s a choice of rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with the ID.7 Tourer. The rear-wheel-drive models use a single motor producing 282bhp, while the four-wheel-drive GTX has a dual-motor set-up producing 335bhp. A 77kWh battery is fitted to Pro models, while the longer-range Pro S and GTX use the bigger 86kWh battery.