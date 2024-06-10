BMW i5 Touring review

However, there are one or two areas that could be improved, and the steering is chief among these – although its response is fast and it’s fairly accurate, so it does a solid job of masking the i5’s kerbweight at slow to moderate speeds. The problem is that the light rack is almost completely devoid of any feedback – and things are not helped by an almost comically thick steering wheel. As such, placing the car accurately through a turn takes some getting used to, and working out how much grip the tyres have left to give is even more tricky to judge.

Motorway driving and long-distance comfort

Driven in a more relaxed manner, the i5 proves to be a brilliant long-distance cruiser. Road noise remains superbly suppressed, though the M Sport mirrors of the M60 version generate a noticeable amount of wind rustle, which means an Audi S6 is a little more hushed in this area.

The i5’s ride is wonderfully soft and supple – even in hot M60 form – and the motors feel like they’re barely breaking a sweat at 70mph. Were it not for the i5’s overall driving range, it would be a near-faultless and impeccable motorway car.

Expert view, on driving experience

“The i5 Touring’s ride is superbly controlled; it doesn’t filter out every single bump like a Mercedes EQE (not available as an estate) or the Mercedes E-Class Estate (not available as an EV), but it keeps the car’s mass in check without throwing the occupants around over rough roads.” – Alex Ingram, chief reviewer, who has driven both the eDrive40 and M60 versions of the i5 Touring

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed i5 eDrive40 Touring 335bhp 6.1 seconds 120mph i5 M60 xDrive Touring 593bhp 3.9 seconds 143mph

Range, charging & running costs A short range and poorer efficiency than rivals peg the i5’s all-round ability back

Pros Cons Fast DC charging over 200kW on offer

Low company car costs when compared with ICE rivals

Lots of kit means there’s no need to add options Relatively short range when compared with rivals

Heavy overall kerbweight also hampers efficiency

M60 version sits in top insurance group

The i5’s 81.2kWh battery is a little smaller than what’s offered by some rivals, and when we tested the M60 version against an S6 Avant e-tron, we were disappointed to see that it couldn’t quite match the efficiency that the Audi had to offer. This means there’s a penalty in real-world range.

Electric range, battery life and charge time

Officially, the i5 has a usable battery capacity of 81.2kWh, which is some way down on the 100kWh pack used by the Audi A6 e-tron.