BMW i5 review

Our opinion on the BMW i5

The BMW i5 is an highly impressive executive car because it is supremely well-finished inside, comes with an array of high-end technology, and can travel around 300 miles on a single charge.

Sure, the i5 isn’t the cheapest EV around, but it’s compelling enough to make you question the even pricier BMW i7. We’d like a little improvement in overall efficiency, and it could be a touch better to drive, but if you want a refined long-distance EV, the BMW i5 is one of the more complete options.

About the BMW i5

The i5 is BMW’s response to an ever-increasing number of full-size electric executive cars. While the BMW i4 was a pioneer in the compact exec market, it took the brand a fair while to throw the i5 into the ring with cars like the Audi e-tron GT, Genesis Electrified G80 and Mercedes EQE.

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Just like the BMW i4, the i5 uses the same familiar styling of the combustion-powered BMW 5 Series, rather than following a completely bespoke design. It’s this sense of familiarity that’s intended to lure traditional executive car customers — many of whom snap these models up as company cars — into making the switch to an EV.

This review focuses on the BMW i5 saloon, but we also have a dedicated review of the BMW i5 Touring Estate. If you’re more inclined towards the combustion models, be sure to check out our in-depth review of the BMW 5 Series.