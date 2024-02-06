Still want that SUV? New BMW 5 Series Touring estate revealed with i5 EV option 

Of course what Mercedes can’t do is match the i5 Touring’s all-electric powertrain, and until the new Audi A6 e-tron Avant arrives in late 2024, the BMW doesn’t have any direct electric executive estate rivals putting it in a class of one. Mercedes does offer the electric EQE SUV model but despite the extra height, it actually has a smaller boot area at 520 litres or 1,682 with the seats down.

This all-new generation BMW 5 Series Touring model draws most of its tech and features from the new 5 Series saloon, but packages them into a more practical two-box estate bodystyle. Boot space is rated at 570 litres with the rear seats in place and up to 1,700 litres with them folded down, making the carrying capacity marginally smaller than in a rival Mercedes E-Class Estate , which offers 615 litres and 1,830 litres, respectively.

BMW has revealed the new BMW 5 Series Touring , which will arrive in the UK in plug-in hybrid and all-electric i5 Touring forms only. Other global markets will also have the option of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel versions, but sales in the UK will start with the electric i5 before sales of the plug-in hybrid 530e commence later in 2024.

The BMW i5 Touring is available with two powertrain options starting with the single-motor eDrive40 that pairs a 334bhp rear-mounted electric motor with an 81.2kWh (usable) battery pack. BMW is claiming between 300 and 348 miles are possible from a charge, with a reasonable 0-62mph time of 6.1 seconds.

Above this will sit the high performance M60 model that adds in a second electric motor and ups power to a far more substantial 592bhp on overboost. This reduces the 0-62mph time to just 3.9 seconds, but also cuts the claimed range to between 277 and 314 miles.

Coming later in 2024 will be the 530e plug-in hybrid that shares its 294bhp system with the saloon. In this case, BMW pairs a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor that’s capable of running on battery power for between 52 and 60 miles on a full charge. This is comparable to a Mercedes E300e Estate, which shares a 50-odd mile EV range.

Somewhat controversially, BMW has opted not to offer the mild-hybrid petrol or diesel options in the UK, despite offering a 520i saloon. This is something that key rival Mercedes still does with its E-Class, potentially narrowing the appeal to UK drivers that often do long journeys – something that’s not unusual for a premium executive estate.

Alongside the new bodystyle, BMW is launching a new Sport Edition for both saloon and estate i5 models that will provide a less expensive entry-point for the range. These will still include generous standard equipment lists, but feature a non M Sport body and 19-inch wheels.

Prices for the BMW 530e Touring plug-in hybrid will be revealed later in the year, with the i5 Touring kicking off sales in the UK now from £69,040 for the entry-level eDrive40 Sport, rising to £99,090 for the flagship M60.

