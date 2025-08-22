A brand new Vauxhall Corsa will be arriving in 2027 and it’s primed to revolutionise the supermini class. Destined to be available in both full-electric and hybrid forms, this new version of Vauxhall’s traditionally conservative hatchback will turn up the volume in terms of tech, and offer a sporty range-topper.

Destined to be priced right at the heart of the supermini class somewhere between £25,000 and £35,000, the new Corsa should undercut the current generation car when it arrives in the UK. This will put it right up against the Renault 5, plus new offerings including the Cupra Raval, the next Peugeot e-208 and the Volkswagen ID.2.

Unlike the current generation Corsa, which was a quick-fire development project as Vauxhall was integrated into the larger Stellantis group, this all-new generation car has been given time to evolve into a more sophisticated supermini. It’ll do this by packing the latest and greatest tech from Vauxhall’s parent company, underpinned by a brand new platform.

The best bit is that thanks to the new Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo concept car that’ll be displayed at this year’s Munich motor show, we can also reveal what the new Corsa might look like. Ignoring some of the concept’s more extreme design elements, our exclusive image reveals how the production car will shape up.