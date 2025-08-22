The UK’s most popular small car, the Vauxhall Corsa, will go electric-only when the next-generation model arrives in 2028. Engineers are already developing the crucial EV model out of Opel’s headquarters in Russelheim, Germany.

The new car will be the first Vauxhall to only be sold as an electric car, despite the brand recently rowing back on its pledge to go EV-only by 2028 after growth in electric car sales fell below the predicted path.

Demand may not have been as expected but Opel chief executive, Florian Heuttl confirmed the new Corsa, based on the parent company Stellantis’s STLA Small platform, would cost from around 25,000 euros, a price point where he claims electric cars achieve price parity with petrol models.

Heuttl also said the current-generation Corsa could find its life extended to run alongside the new electric model if the transition to EV hasn’t gathered pace by the new car’s arrival. “We could run the ICE Corsa alongside the new battery only model,” he told Auto Express. “As we go along we will make the necessary choices by model and powertrain and try and be close to consumer demand.”

But Heuttl was keen to make the point that Vauxhall and Opel are still wedded to a move to full electric, even if the timescales have shifted back from the original all-electric goal of 2028. “We see virtually nobody going back once they drive a BEV, people don’t go back so we’re convinced it is the right direction.