First and foremost, the production car will likely retain the concept’s pair of screens on the dash – a 10.9-inch screen for the driver and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. On the concept, you can choose between eras of Volkswagen cars as themes for the displays; a Vintage setting is designed to mimic the dash of an old Golf, Classic mode apes the readouts of the original Beetle, and a Modern mode reflects the latest thinking for the ID. Polo.

But the bigger change is the move away from controls within touch panels or screens, and a return to physical controls for key elements like volume and cabin temperature. On the ID.2all concept these are mounted below the central display.

The steering wheel also does away with touch sliders; they’re replaced by rotating thumbwheels and just four regular buttons. And in another small but significant move away from the ID.3’s interface, there are four electric-window controls for the driver – instead of just a pair and a front/rear selector.

The gear selector has been moved to a stalk mounted on the steering column – a move already seen on VW’s latest MEB models – while between the front seats, there’s a dial controller that’s said to be for switching between the drive modes.

The concept’s boot capacity is 440 litres – nearly 60 litres up on the ID.3, and more than 100 litres larger than many Polos – rising to 1,330 litres when the rear seats are folded down. The boot floor has an adjustable height and there’s also a novel 50-litre storage area beneath the second row; VW says that while this lockable compartment has been conceived to house the charging cables, it could also be ideal for items like laptops, allowing them to be charged while they are stored.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept: design

The front end and profile could easily pass for those of VW’s conventionally powered supermini, although there’s a single strong crease running along the flanks, and the rear door handles are hidden beyond the side windows. There’s also a fresh interpretation of the signature C-pillar from the Golf, too; this alone is a strong hint that the concept may not carry the ID. badge in production form. In contrast to many recent offerings, the ID.2all doesn’t make overt statements that it lacks a combustion engine.

Mindt described the concept as “an homage to the Beetle, Golf and Polo” that encompasses what VW calls its key values, stability and likeability. And sure enough, the concept car from 2023 looks pretty detached from any of the ID. models that we’ve already seen – certainly much more conventional than the ID.3 hatchback. It’s 4,050mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,600mm – so a couple of centimetres shorter than the current Polo overall, but with five centimetres more between the front and rear axles.

