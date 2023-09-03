Get ready, Volkswagen's first all-electric GTI model is set to break cover at the Munich Motor Show next week.

The company introduced the ID. GTI concept to the world at the same motor show in 2023, now at this year’s event it’s planning on bringing out the highly anticipated production model, which will be given the Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI name.

The ID. Polo GTI was announced alongside the ID. Polo - with both names confirmed ahead of their camouflaged public debuts at Munich on 9 September. The new hot hatch is set to arrive on the market in 2026, but if you just can't wait, you can buy a used Volkswagen Polo GTI for under £9,000 through our Buy a Car service.

When the ID. Polo GTI does arrive alongside the standard car, it’ll mark the first time the GTI name has been used on an all-electric car – but it won’t be the last, because it’ll be joined in a few years by the ID. Golf GTI and possibly even a city-car sized ID.1 GTI.

Alongside the reveal of the camouflaged ID. Polo GTI, Volkswagen board member Martin Sander said: “We are bringing one of our strongest brands, the GTI, into the electric world. Also launching in 2026, the ID. GTI Concept model will go into production as the ID. Polo GTI. It will offer outstanding dynamics and plenty of driving pleasure.” Pricing for the ID. Polo is expected to start around £22,000, which would make the GTI variant possibly around £30,000 - similar to the current price tag of the petrol-powered Polo GTI.