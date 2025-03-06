Volkswagen ID.1 GTI could happen – if enough of us want one

Volkswagen has confirmed that if the market wants it, Volkswagen could be in a position to bring a GTI version of the ID.1 to market in the spirit of the much-loved up! GTI and Lupo GTI.

Speaking about the possibility of a sporty version of the new all-electric city car, Volkswagen’s board member for research and development, Kai Grunitz, said: “It could [be possible], as it uses the same front module [as the ID.2], but this would depend on the reaction of customers, and from this event. From the other side, we have the ID.2 GTI, and having everything available in the ID.1 might not leave enough space for the ID.2.”

There is a precedent for hot A-segment models within VW, with the up! GTI being a huge hit, thanks to its low price and engaging dynamics. But where it’s near impossible to build a small hot hatchback in Europe in 2025 due to emissions regulations, an all-electric powertrain won’t be affected in the same way.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike the former up! GTI, which featured a unique platform, the new ID.1 will share its key architecture with the larger ID.2All, suggesting that sharing components between the cars will be far easier and less expensive. The switch to a more inexpensive front-wheel-drive powertrain layout also adheres to VW’s assertion that all GTI models must be front-wheel drive.

However, the brand has confirmed that while it is possible, it’s not a priority for now as VW focuses on the transformation of its mainstream EV range by launching nine new models between now and 2027. That will include the company’s first all-electric GTI, which will be based on the ID.2. It’s a model that will be watched closely in terms of sales to identify whether there is actually demand for an electric hot hatchback.

The recently-unveiled ID.1 Every1 concept previewed the design direction for the ID.1, but also revealed VW’s smallest EV will use a 94bhp electric motor - good for a top speed of 80mph and up to 155 miles. We can expect any potential GTI variant will trade efficiency and range for performance and power however.

Need an EV hot hatch in your life and can't wait for the ID.1 GTI? Take a look at our VW ID.3 GTX Performance discounts, or discover even more deals via our Find a Car service…