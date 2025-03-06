Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volkswagen ID.1 GTI could happen – if enough of us want one

It’s technically possible, but not a priority. It’ll likely depend on us if VW launches an ID.1 GTI

By:Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
6 Mar 2025
Volkswagen ID.1 GTI

Volkswagen has confirmed that if the market wants it, Volkswagen could be in a position to bring a GTI version of the ID.1 to market in the spirit of the much-loved up! GTI and Lupo GTI. 

Speaking about the possibility of a sporty version of the new all-electric city car, Volkswagen’s board member for research and development, Kai Grunitz, said: “It could [be possible], as it uses the same front module [as the ID.2], but this would depend on the reaction of customers, and from this event. From the other side, we have the ID.2 GTI, and having everything available in the ID.1 might not leave enough space for the ID.2.” 

There is a precedent for hot A-segment models within VW, with the up! GTI being a huge hit, thanks to its low price and engaging dynamics. But where it’s near impossible to build a small hot hatchback in Europe in 2025 due to emissions regulations, an all-electric powertrain won’t be affected in the same way. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike the former up! GTI, which featured a unique platform, the new ID.1 will share its key architecture with the larger ID.2All, suggesting that sharing components between the cars will be far easier and less expensive. The switch to a more inexpensive front-wheel-drive powertrain layout also adheres to VW’s assertion that all GTI models must be front-wheel drive.

However, the brand has confirmed that while it is possible, it’s not a priority for now as VW focuses on the transformation of its mainstream EV range by launching nine new models between now and 2027. That will include the company’s first all-electric GTI, which will be based on the ID.2. It’s a model that will be watched closely in terms of sales to identify whether there is actually demand for an electric hot hatchback. 

The recently-unveiled ID.1 Every1 concept previewed the design direction for the ID.1, but also revealed VW’s smallest EV will use a 94bhp electric motor - good for a top speed of 80mph and up to 155 miles. We can expect any potential GTI variant will trade efficiency and range for performance and power however.

Need an EV hot hatch in your life and can't wait for the ID.1 GTI? Take a look at our VW ID.3 GTX Performance discounts, or discover even more deals via our Find a Car service 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New VW ID.1 previewed ID.Every1 concept: groundbreaking £17k EV city car due in 2027
Volkswagen ID.Every1 concept - front action

New VW ID.1 previewed ID.Every1 concept: groundbreaking £17k EV city car due in 2027

VW will bring affordable all-electric motoring to the masses with its city-sized ID.1, previewed by this cute concept
News
6 Mar 2025
Best Volkswagen cars: the brand’s top new models and all-time greats
Best Volkswagen cars

Best Volkswagen cars: the brand’s top new models and all-time greats

Want to know which Volkswagens are worth your attention? We’ve selected ten of the best
Best cars & vans
5 Mar 2025
Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture
Rivian R3 - front static

Volkswagen and Rivian officially team up on £4.5bn joint venture

By sharing development costs with Rivian, the Volkswagen Group is hoping to lower costs while improving its EVs
News
28 Feb 2025
Volkswagen won’t follow Renault and Ford with its own retro car rebirths
Volkswagen Scirocco - front cornering

Volkswagen won’t follow Renault and Ford with its own retro car rebirths

VW boss tells us he has no plans to resurrect classic names from past on new EVs, dashing hopes of a Scirocco return
News
28 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway
Polestar 2 connected to a wallbox charger on a driveway

Council targets car owners for parking on their own driveway

London council demands huge fees from drivers who want to ‘cross the kerb illegally’
News
4 Mar 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month
Jaecoo 7 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Jaecoo 7 newcomer offers an appealing family SUV package for just £243 a month

The new Jaecoo 7 has Range Rover-inspired looks at an appealing price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 March
News
2 Mar 2025
Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners
Jaguar advert

Jaguar boss: we didn’t mean to alienate our owners

Here’s the inside story of how an auto company broke the internet – and the car that’s coming next
News
5 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content