Extra-hot electric Volkswagen GTI Clubsport models are on their way

Volkswagen knows a thing or two about making hot hatches. The German firm practically invented the segment with the original Golf GTI 50 years ago and since then we’ve seen hotter R variants encroach on ‘hyper hatch’ territory. Recently, the sweetest-driving hot Golfs have been the Clubsport models - and it appears Volkswagen is keen to keep this badge going into the electric age.

We already know the iconic GTI name will continue with electric power, starting with the upcoming supermini-sized ID.2 GTI. Speaking to Auto Express, the head of Volkswagen Design, Andreas Mindt, told us an ID.2 GTI Clubsport would be “something for enthusiasts to get excited about” and said Volkswagen is “looking for this in the plan”, before slightly dampening our spirits by admitting that the car is still “not confirmed”.

A Clubsport edition was first seen on the Mk7 Golf back in 2015, based on the GTI but with more power and track-focused tweaks - which were then honed further with the even more powerful Clubsport S. A Clubsport version of the current Mk8 GTI came out in 2021, although more recently we’ve seen perhaps a more fitting successor, in the form of the most powerful Golf GTI yet - the 320bhp Edition 50.

We expect electric GTI Clubsports to have the same brief as the petrol-powered cars, and the most likely EV to spawn a Clubsport is the upcoming ID.2 GTI. This will have around 220bhp from a front-mounted electric motor and a modified version of the current Golf GTI’s electronic differential. Mindt further emphasised the need for this layout, saying: “Clubsport front-wheel drive is special with enthusiasts.”

More power for a Clubsport variant could take it closer to the likes of the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior EVs, both of which push 278bhp to their front wheels. We’re yet to see the covers come off the standard ID.2, let alone the GTI or Clubsport variants, although larger wheels, more aggressive aerodynamics and subtle GTI design cues will surely make an appearance.

