Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Extra-hot electric Volkswagen GTI Clubsport models are on their way

Electric hot hatches are front and centre in Volkswagen’s electric future

By:Alastair Crooks
30 Jun 2025
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport - cornering

Volkswagen knows a thing or two about making hot hatches. The German firm practically invented the segment with the original Golf GTI 50 years ago and since then we’ve seen hotter R variants encroach on ‘hyper hatch’ territory. Recently, the sweetest-driving hot Golfs have been the Clubsport models - and it appears Volkswagen is keen to keep this badge going into the electric age. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We already know the iconic GTI name will continue with electric power, starting with the upcoming supermini-sized ID.2 GTI. Speaking to Auto Express, the head of Volkswagen Design, Andreas Mindt, told us an ID.2 GTI Clubsport would be “something for enthusiasts to get excited about” and said Volkswagen is “looking for this in the plan”, before slightly dampening our spirits by admitting that the car is still “not confirmed”. 

A Clubsport edition was first seen on the Mk7 Golf back in 2015, based on the GTI but with more power and track-focused tweaks - which were then honed further with the even more powerful Clubsport S. A Clubsport version of the current Mk8 GTI came out in 2021, although more recently we’ve seen perhaps a more fitting successor, in the form of the most powerful Golf GTI yet - the 320bhp Edition 50

We expect electric GTI Clubsports to have the same brief as the petrol-powered cars, and the most likely EV to spawn a Clubsport is the upcoming ID.2 GTI. This will have around 220bhp from a front-mounted electric motor and a modified version of the current Golf GTI’s electronic differential. Mindt further emphasised the need for this layout, saying: “Clubsport front-wheel drive is special with enthusiasts.”

More power for a Clubsport variant could take it closer to the likes of the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior EVs, both of which push 278bhp to their front wheels. We’re yet to see the covers come off the standard ID.2, let alone the GTI or Clubsport variants, although larger wheels, more aggressive aerodynamics and subtle GTI design cues will surely make an appearance.

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025
Volkswagen Golf facelift 2024 UK - front tracking

Volkswagen leasing deals 2025

The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now
Best cars & vans
27 Jun 2025
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
New cars coming soon header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
Best cars & vans
23 Jun 2025
New Volkswagen ID.2 to keep concept car looks
VW ID2 spy shots - front 3/4

New Volkswagen ID.2 to keep concept car looks

The crucial new Volkswagen ID.2All, or ID.Polo, has finally been spotted up close at VW’s design centre
News
11 Jun 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
29 May 2025

Most Popular

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
Marcos is back! British sportscar brand’s big plan, and swirling controversy
Marcos, interior

Marcos is back! British sportscar brand’s big plan, and swirling controversy

Development is already underway on the first all-new Marcos cars in roughly 20 years
News
27 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content