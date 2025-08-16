Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Volkswagen, Peugeot and Cupra models gain EV Grant price cuts

More cars qualify for the Government’s discounts, but there’s still not a single car eligible for the maximum £3,750 discount

By:Paul Barker
15 Aug 2025
Peugeot E-208 - front tracking

Five more cars have been added to the list of those that qualify for the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG), with models from Volkswagen, Cupra and Peugeot benefiting from juicy price cuts.

Joining the long list of models from Stellantis-owned sister brands Vauxhall and Citroen, the Peugeot E-208 supermini (now from £28,650), Peugeot E-2008 (now from £33,900) and Peugeot E-Rifter (now from £30,850) all benefit from the base level of the Electric Car Grant, and so will receive the £1,500 discount.

Curiously, however, neither the Peugeot E-308 nor the E-408, which both start from under the £37,000 threshold, qualify at this moment in time. Peugeot is therefore reducing the price of the E-308, E-308 SW, E-408 and E-Traveller models by £1,500 as a result.

Volkswagen is in a similar situation, because while the ID.3 (now from £29,360) qualifies for the grant in Pure, Pro and Pro S guises, but the larger ID.4 and ID.5 aren’t listed as getting the discount. This is despite all three cars being built in Germany and sharing the same technological underpinnings. VW sources told Auto Express they are awaiting Government confirmation and “hope both cars will qualify soon”.

On the other hand, the Cupra Born (now from £34,190), which also sits on VW Group’s MEB platform, has been confirmed alongside its ID.3 sibling as being eligible for the £1,500 discount in V1, V2 and V3 trim levels.

No car gets maximum EV Grant discount... yet 

The latest EV Grant news comes after the likes of Volkswagen, Cupra and Skoda launched their own self-funded E-Grant schemes, which offered £1,500 off the price of eligible models. This was designed to incentivise potential buyers until official Government grants were confirmed. However, once cars are deemed eligible, customers can no longer benefit from the manufacturer discount.

It’s also worth pointing out that at this moment in time and with 24 models having been approved for the ECG thus far, none has been deemed ‘green’ enough by the Government to qualify for the full £3,750 funding.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

