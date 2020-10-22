Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Volkswagen ID.3 review

The Volkswagen ID.3 is an accomplished all-electric family hatchback, but its on-board tech remains a source of contention

by: Ellis Hyde
30 Nov 2023
Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking28
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
  • Decent range
  • Good refinement
  • Spacious cabin
  • Fiddly infotainment system
  • Pricey options list
  • Larger screen still to come
Find your Volkswagen ID.3
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The Volkswagen ID.3 is an accomplished all-electric family hatchback. While it’s not a class leader, it gets the basics right, thanks to competitive pricing, decent range and a composed driving experience – all wrapped up in a practical package with a new, slightly sharper look thanks to an earlier-than-expected facelift.

Interior quality has taken some steps in the right direction, too. However, the infotainment system is as slow and irksome as ever and the touch-sensitive climate controls remain a bugbear. More software improvements, a larger central touchscreen and illuminated controls are coming in 2024, but we wish they’d arrive a little sooner.

About the Volkswagen ID.3

Before EVs took the world by storm, Volkswagen produced electric versions of its up! city car and Mk7 Golf hatchback, simply badged as the e-up! and e-Golf. It then spent a few years on the back foot in the wake of the dieselgate emissions scandal, but it’s fair to say the Volkswagen Group is once again on the march having refocused its efforts towards a gleaming electric future.

The first member of its brand-new family of ID-badged all-electric models was the ID.3 hatchback. It made its debut in 2019 and hit the street the following year, with VW hoping that the ID.3 would one day become as iconic as the original Beetle and Golf.

Since then, the company’s stable of EVs has grown to include the ID.4 SUV, ID.5 coupe-SUV, ID. Buzz minibus and ID.7 saloon. More are on the way too, the most important of which is likely to be the affordable electric supermini previewed by Volkswagen’s retro-inspired ID.2all and ID. GTI concepts.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

As a five-door family hatchback, which is only slightly larger than the latest VW Golf, the ID.3’s sea of rivals stretches far and wide. Among them are traditional petrol, diesel and hybrid hatches like the Golf, Ford Focus, Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

However its closest competitors are fellow electric hatchbacks, including the long-lived Nissan Leaf, sporty Cupra Born, classy Renault Megane E-Tech, comfort-focused Citroen e-C4 and much more affordable MG4 EV

Volkswagen ID.3 - rear tracking28

There’s also a raft of compact electric SUVs available for similar money, most notably our 2023 Car of the Year, the Hyundai Kona Electric, and its sister car, the Kia Niro EV. Higher-spec versions of the ID.3 also come close to matching the entry-level Tesla Model 3 on price, and customers may be persuaded by the saloon’s extra size, performance and high-end image.

Volkswagen initially offered the ID.3 with a choice of no fewer than eight trim levels named City, Style, Life, Business, Family, Tech, Max and Tour, and with a choice of three battery sizes and various power outputs for the rear-mounted electric motor. Thankfully, Volkswagen has scrapped the confusing trim structure in favour of just two models: the ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S.

Both versions use a 201bhp electric motor, still driving the rear wheels, and standard equipment doesn’t differ too much, either. That means every ID.3 currently comes with a 5.3-inch digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front seats, keyless go, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and lots of driver-assistance tech. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The differences are that Pro-spec models are powered by a 58kWh battery that’s good for a range of up to 265 miles, while the ID.3 Pro S uses a 77kWh battery that boosts the maximum range to 347 miles. The second most important difference is the ID.3 Pro S only comes with four seats, so if you need to be able to carry five people at once, then the five-seat ID.3 Pro is the one to go for.

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S long term test

Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - first report header20

Our chief sub-editor Andy Pringle is running the facelifted Volkswagen ID.3 on our long-term fleet. It’s the first time he’s had the keys to an all-electric car and he’s been impressed with just how simple it is to drive, with the smooth and refined powertrain making it the perfect urban runabout for him and his family.

However, despite improvements to the much-maligned infotainment system, Andy still feels it’s far from perfect and gets frustrated with the amount of time it takes for actions to be completed once he presses a button. He also thinks the quality of the interior doesn’t live up to the car’s £50k-plus price tag. You can read the full long term test here...

Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

More on ID.3

Show me:
Volkswagen ID.3 long-term test: electric hatch excels as urban runabout
Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - first report header
Long-term tests
29 Nov 2023

Volkswagen ID.3 long-term test: electric hatch excels as urban runabout

First report: it feels like a new beginning for our man with an electric hatch
Are EVs cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars right now? We have the answers!
Porsche Taycan charging
News
20 Oct 2023

Are EVs cheaper to run than petrol or diesel cars right now? We have the answers!

We explore the Total Cost of Ownership for a range of comparable electric and petrol cars with telling results
New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX: first spy shots and all the latest on VW’s electric hot hatch
Volkswagen ID.3 GTX - front cornering
News
7 Sep 2023

New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX: first spy shots and all the latest on VW’s electric hot hatch

Volkswagen’s family-friendly ID.3 will soon get the sporty GTX treatment
Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4: 2023 twin test review
Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4 - front tracking
Car group tests
2 Sep 2023

Volkswagen ID.3 vs MG4: 2023 twin test review

Is it second time lucky for the Volkswagen ID.3? We see if early updates can see off the MG4
New Volkswagen ID.3 2023 facelift review
Volkswagen ID3 facelift - front
Road tests
4 Aug 2023

New Volkswagen ID.3 2023 facelift review

We get behind the wheel of revised Volkswagen ID.3 EV, which has enhanced interior quality and upgraded tech
Used Volkswagen ID.3 (Mk1, 2020-date) review
Used Volkswagen ID.3 - front
Used car tests
6 Jun 2023

Used Volkswagen ID.3 (Mk1, 2020-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 that’s been on sale since 2020
New Volkswagen ID.3 58kWh review
2023 Volkswagen ID.3 - front tracking
Road tests
2 Jun 2023

New Volkswagen ID.3 58kWh review

Volkswagen has refreshed the ID.3 to keep up with the ever-increasing competition, but some original bugbears remain
New 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 facelift on sale from £37,115
Volkswagen ID.3 2023 facelift - front
News
26 Apr 2023

New 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 facelift on sale from £37,115

Volkswagen’s all-electric alternative to the Golf has been given a refresh
Best new cars for under £400 per month
Best cars for £400 a month - header
Best cars & vans
8 Feb 2023

Best new cars for under £400 per month

Got some cash to splash? These are the best new cars for under £400 per month
New Volkswagen ID. X concept ride review
Volkswagen ID. X concept - front
Road tests
20 Jan 2023

New Volkswagen ID. X concept ride review

We sample the one-off Volkswagen ID. X hot hatch from the passenger seat
Best tax-free cars 2023
Best tax-free cars - header
Best cars & vans
13 Jan 2023

Best tax-free cars 2023

Want to pay nothing in VED road tax? These days that means buying an electric car so here are our top tax-free cars to buy
Best low emission green cars 2023
Best green cars - header image
Best cars & vans
13 Jan 2023

Best low emission green cars 2023

Low emissions and good fuel economy go hand-in-hand - here are 10 cars that deliver low everyday running costs
The best long-term car tests 2022
Best long-term tests 2022- header image
Car group tests
30 Dec 2022

The best long-term car tests 2022

These are our favourite long-term cars from the past year
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S Tour: long-term test review
VW ID.3 Long termer final report: Rich Ingram holding a spanner
Long-term tests
1 Jun 2022

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S Tour: long-term test review

Final report: We find out about EV servicing before ID.3 leaves our fleet
Volkswagen reveals Software 3.0 update for electric ID. models
Collection of VW ID cars
News
23 Mar 2022

Volkswagen reveals Software 3.0 update for electric ID. models

New update includes driver assistance and improved charging capacity for VW’s ID cars
MG5 vs Volkswagen ID.3: 2022 twin test review
MG5 vs Volkswagen ID.3 - front action
Car group tests
26 Feb 2022

MG5 vs Volkswagen ID.3: 2022 twin test review

Entry-level electric cars from MG and Volkswagen go head to head to see which offers the best overall value for money
Volkswagen leasing deals 2022
Volkswagen ID.4
Best cars & vans
20 Dec 2021

Volkswagen leasing deals 2022

The best Volkswagen leasing deals available right now
Volkswagen to roll out faster charging update for ID.3 and ID.4
VW ID.3
News
15 Dec 2021

Volkswagen to roll out faster charging update for ID.3 and ID.4

Volkswagen’s electric hatch and SUV will have their maximum charge rate increased in “near future” via over-the-air update
New Volkswagen ID.3 Tour Pro S 2021 review
Volkswagen ID.3 Tour Pro S - front
Road tests
25 Nov 2021

New Volkswagen ID.3 Tour Pro S 2021 review

The new Volkswagen ID.3 Tour Pro S comes with a bigger 77kWh battery, but is it worth the extra cash?
Small Company Car of the Year 2021: Volkswagen ID.3
Volkswagen ID.3 - header
Awards
7 Jul 2021

Small Company Car of the Year 2021: Volkswagen ID.3

The Volkswagen ID.3 is the 2021 Auto Express Small Company Car of the Year, with the Mercedes A 250 e and Renault Captur PHEV commended
Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 electric car ranges get major shake-ups
Volkswagen ID range
News
2 Jul 2021

Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 electric car ranges get major shake-ups

Optional extras are made available for the first time as the VW ID.3 and ID.4 models abandon fixed specifications
New Volkswagen ID.3: entry-level Pure Performance joins line-up
VW ID.3 Pure
News
14 Apr 2021

New Volkswagen ID.3: entry-level Pure Performance joins line-up

Volkswagen’s most affordable ID.3 is on sale now, priced from £28,370, offering a maximum range of 217 miles
Volkswagen ID.3 receives new accessory range
Volkswagen ID.3 bike rack
News
10 Mar 2021

Volkswagen ID.3 receives new accessory range

The Volkswagen ID.3’s options list expands with a a new range of practical and cosmetic add-ons
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content