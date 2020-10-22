The Volkswagen ID.3 is an accomplished all-electric family hatchback. While it’s not a class leader, it gets the basics right, thanks to competitive pricing, decent range and a composed driving experience – all wrapped up in a practical package with a new, slightly sharper look thanks to an earlier-than-expected facelift.

Interior quality has taken some steps in the right direction, too. However, the infotainment system is as slow and irksome as ever and the touch-sensitive climate controls remain a bugbear. More software improvements, a larger central touchscreen and illuminated controls are coming in 2024, but we wish they’d arrive a little sooner.

About the Volkswagen ID.3

Before EVs took the world by storm, Volkswagen produced electric versions of its up! city car and Mk7 Golf hatchback, simply badged as the e-up! and e-Golf. It then spent a few years on the back foot in the wake of the dieselgate emissions scandal, but it’s fair to say the Volkswagen Group is once again on the march having refocused its efforts towards a gleaming electric future.

The first member of its brand-new family of ID-badged all-electric models was the ID.3 hatchback. It made its debut in 2019 and hit the street the following year, with VW hoping that the ID.3 would one day become as iconic as the original Beetle and Golf.

Since then, the company’s stable of EVs has grown to include the ID.4 SUV, ID.5 coupe-SUV, ID. Buzz minibus and ID.7 saloon. More are on the way too, the most important of which is likely to be the affordable electric supermini previewed by Volkswagen’s retro-inspired ID.2all and ID. GTI concepts.