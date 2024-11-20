Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5 now nearly £5,000 cheaper thanks to new Pure models

Volkswagen has slashed up to £4,850 off the starting prices for its ID.3 electric hatchback, ID.4 family SUV and ID.5 coupe-SUV, thanks to the introduction of new entry-level Pure variants, which are all powered by a 52kWh battery.

The biggest discount comes on the ID.3, which now starts from £30,850 – right in between two key rivals, the £27k MG4 EV and £34k Renault Megane E-Tech.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The new entry-level Pure Essential version of the ID.3 offers approximately 240 miles of range from its 52kWh battery. A 168bhp e-motor drives the rear wheels, while a 145kW maximum charging speed means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up should take 25 minutes.

Standard equipment includes a 12.9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a small digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, 18-inch steel rims, LED headlights and adaptive cruise control, among other driver-assistance features.

The other new addition to the ID.3 line-up is Pure Match trim, which costs from £32,210 and adds more kit including 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, sat-nav, two-zone air-conditioning, a rear-view camera, metallic paint and tinted windows.Pure Match now serves as the entry-level specification for the ID.5, bringing the sporty-looking EV’s starting price down by £4,810 to £41,050. It comes with most of the same kit as the equivalent ID.3, but adds 19-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile the 52kWh battery provides around 222 miles of range here.

The new entry-level Pure Match version of the ID.4 has had £3,090 slashed from its price tag, so now starts from £39,550, and has gained a set of 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the same time, while the new ID.4 GTX Edition and ID.5 GTX Edition models still produce 335bhp, prices for the hot electric SUVs have also dropped slightly. They’re down to £52,205 and £53,705 respectively, yet they’ve also gained more standard equipment.

Notably, that includes an area-view camera system, a powered tailgate and semi-autonomous driving capabilities with IQ. Drive Travel Assist, plus power-adjustable and massaging ergoActive comfort seats with microfleece inserts. VW says these features would have cost around £6,500 when ordered as options previously.

Hunting for a bargain? These are the cheapest electric cars on sale...