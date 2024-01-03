Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Car Deal of the Day: this Volkswagen ID.3 lease is the cheapest we’ve seen for ages

The latest ID.3 is an excellent all-rounder. It’s our Deal of the Day for 2 July.

By:George Armitage
2 Jul 2025
Volkswagen ID.3 - front cornering
  • Easy and comfortable to drive
  • 241-mile range
  • Just £218.84 a month

It's by no means perfect, but time has done wonders to the ID.3. Volkswagen has been making gradual improvements to the electric hatchback since it arrived in 2020, and the car you can own today is worthy of that fabled badge on the nose.

Despite its size, VW’s current smallest EV has been rather expensive on lease since the start of 2025. But, for the first time in months, you can get an ID.3 for less than £219 a month.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found UK Carline is offering the ID.3 for just £218.84 a month right now. A £2,896.12 initial payment is all that's needed to kickstart the 24-month deal, while mileage is limited to 5,000 a year. If you need more flexibility, 8,000 miles a year will only cost you an extra £14.39 a month. 

Naturally, at this price, this deal is for the entry-level ID.3 with the smallest battery pack. But the Essential Pure model offered here has all the, err, essentials covered. As standard, it comes with LED headlights, a 12.9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus 10-colour ambient lighting.

The ID.3 comes in three battery sizes, and here it's the smallest. Still, at 52kWh, Volkswagen reckons you'll be getting 241 miles, which isn't bad. Better still, based on our testing we think 220 miles is easily achievable, especially if most of your journeys are urban. An impressive 145kW DC maximum charging speed means roadside top-ups are complete within around 25 minutes, too.

The ID.3 is a very pleasant car to drive. Its light and accurate steering gives confidence, and the ride, although on the firm side, remains supple and refined.   

Volkswagen ID.3 - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.3 page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

