Car Deal of the Day: Get EV3-style for less with a Kia Niro EV for £237 per month

285 mile-range; easy to drive

Just £237.50 a month

Nearly £100 a month cheaper than EV3

The new EV3 may be the Kia that's (rightly) in the spotlight right now, but don't forget the other electric car that has helped Kia to become a leading EV maker – the Niro EV.

It may not have the EV3's new factor, but the Niro EV is still an excellent electric family hatchback – especially if you're new to the world of EV motoring. Add in the fact that the Niro costs around £100 less a month on lease than its glitzier sister, and it's a winner in our book.

First Vehicle Leasing is offering the Niro EV for just £237.50 a month right now, after an initial payment of £3,200.04. This 36-month agreement has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for an extra £17.16 a month.

This deal gets you a Niro EV in 2 spec. It's the lowest of the two-trim line-up, with the higher being – you guessed it – 3. The range has recently been rationalised and you can thank the EV3’s arrival for that, probably.

Still, 2 gets you 17-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a plethora of safety kit.