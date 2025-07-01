Car Deal of the Day: Get EV3-style for less with a Kia Niro EV for £237 per month
The Kia Niro EV is a great option for those making the switch to an electric car. It’s our Deal of the Day for 1 July.
- 285 mile-range; easy to drive
- Just £237.50 a month
- Nearly £100 a month cheaper than EV3
The new EV3 may be the Kia that's (rightly) in the spotlight right now, but don't forget the other electric car that has helped Kia to become a leading EV maker – the Niro EV.
It may not have the EV3's new factor, but the Niro EV is still an excellent electric family hatchback – especially if you're new to the world of EV motoring. Add in the fact that the Niro costs around £100 less a month on lease than its glitzier sister, and it's a winner in our book.
First Vehicle Leasing is offering the Niro EV for just £237.50 a month right now, after an initial payment of £3,200.04. This 36-month agreement has a 5,000-miles-a-year cap, but this can be revised up to 8,000 for an extra £17.16 a month.
This deal gets you a Niro EV in 2 spec. It's the lowest of the two-trim line-up, with the higher being – you guessed it – 3. The range has recently been rationalised and you can thank the EV3’s arrival for that, probably.
Still, 2 gets you 17-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, sat-nav, rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, and a plethora of safety kit.
The Niro also gets a 64.8kWh battery pack that's good for a claimed 285 miles. In our testing we've found 250 miles to be the most likely range you can get, which is still pretty good.
The interior is well finished and has a design that's very similar to that of its EV6 big brother. It's roomy, too, with plenty of space for a couple of six-footers in the back, while the boot is huge at 475 litres. Fold down the back seats and this rises to nearly 1,400 litres, plus there are plenty of clever storage places such as a handy 'frunk' under the bonnet.
