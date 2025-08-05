Car Deal of the Day: electric Ford Puma Gen-E gets almighty price cut
If you thought it was cheap last week, then get a load of this. The Ford Puma Gen-E is our Deal of the Day, again, this time for August 13
- Great fun to drive
- 234-mile range; high efficiency
- Just £168 a month
No, you're not going mad. Yes, we did feature the Ford Puma Gen-E just eight days ago, but it's had another price drop. And when we say drop, we really mean plummet.
The deal we featured just over a week ago was tremendous value at the time, but this offer is just bonkers. The electric Puma, from the same broker, is now a whopping £52 a month cheaper eight days later – and nearly £50 less expensive than the petrol version.
Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, TrustFord – Ford's own UK dealer network – is offering the Puma Gen-E for just £168 a month, down from the £220 for the very same car eight days ago.
This two-year deal requires a £2,016 payment to start off with, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be revised up to 8,000 a year should you need more flexibility, and will only cost you an extra £17.72 a month.
The Puma Gen-E is a great addition to Ford's electric SUV line-up because it manages to offer a lot in a relatively inexpensive package – that's not something you can say about some others.
Aside from a smoothed-off front end, the Gen-E’s design is practically identical to the regular petrol model’s. Underneath, though, there's a 43kWh battery pack and a 166bhp electric motor.
It's a sprightly thing to drive with an eight-second sprint to 62mph, and it feels particularly punchy at town speeds. Plus, because it's a Puma, the steering, ride and handling are all top-notch and embarrass many other small electric SUVs.
That 43kWh battery pack gives a claimed 234 miles of range before it needs recharging. In Auto Express tests we've found that figure to be pretty easily achievable, too.
This deal gets you the entry-level Select trim, so that means 17-inch alloys, a heated windscreen, and wireless phone charging.
Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal
