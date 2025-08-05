Car Deal of the Day: electric Ford Puma Gen-E gets almighty price cut

Great fun to drive

234-mile range; high efficiency

Just £168 a month

No, you're not going mad. Yes, we did feature the Ford Puma Gen-E just eight days ago, but it's had another price drop. And when we say drop, we really mean plummet.

The deal we featured just over a week ago was tremendous value at the time, but this offer is just bonkers. The electric Puma, from the same broker, is now a whopping £52 a month cheaper eight days later – and nearly £50 less expensive than the petrol version.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, TrustFord – Ford's own UK dealer network – is offering the Puma Gen-E for just £168 a month, down from the £220 for the very same car eight days ago.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal requires a £2,016 payment to start off with, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be revised up to 8,000 a year should you need more flexibility, and will only cost you an extra £17.72 a month.

The Puma Gen-E is a great addition to Ford's electric SUV line-up because it manages to offer a lot in a relatively inexpensive package – that's not something you can say about some others.