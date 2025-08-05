Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: electric Ford Puma Gen-E gets almighty price cut

If you thought it was cheap last week, then get a load of this. The Ford Puma Gen-E is our Deal of the Day, again, this time for August 13

By:George Armitage
13 Aug 2025
Ford Puma Gen-E - front action
  • Great fun to drive 
  • 234-mile range; high efficiency
  • Just £168 a month 

No, you're not going mad. Yes, we did feature the Ford Puma Gen-E just eight days ago, but it's had another price drop. And when we say drop, we really mean plummet.

The deal we featured just over a week ago was tremendous value at the time, but this offer is just bonkers. The electric Puma, from the same broker, is now a whopping £52 a month cheaper eight days later – and nearly £50 less expensive than the petrol version.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, TrustFord – Ford's own UK dealer network – is offering the Puma Gen-E for just £168 a month, down from the £220 for the very same car eight days ago. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal requires a £2,016 payment to start off with, while mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. This can be revised up to 8,000 a year should you need more flexibility, and will only cost you an extra £17.72 a month. 

The Puma Gen-E is a great addition to Ford's electric SUV line-up because it manages to offer a lot in a relatively inexpensive package – that's not something you can say about some others. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Aside from a smoothed-off front end, the Gen-E’s design is practically identical to the regular petrol model’s. Underneath, though, there's a 43kWh battery pack and a 166bhp electric motor. 

It's a sprightly thing to drive with an eight-second sprint to 62mph, and it feels particularly punchy at town speeds. Plus, because it's a Puma, the steering, ride and handling are all top-notch and embarrass many other small electric SUVs.

That 43kWh battery pack gives a claimed 234 miles of range before it needs recharging. In Auto Express tests we've found that figure to be pretty easily achievable, too. 

This deal gets you the entry-level Select trim, so that means 17-inch alloys, a heated windscreen, and wireless phone charging.  

Ford Puma Gen-E - front seats

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Puma Gen-E leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Puma Gen-E page.

Deals on Ford Puma Gen-E rivals

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 5Cash £34,498Avg. savings £6,500
New Hyundai Ioniq 5

Configure now

Volvo Ex30

Volvo Ex30

New in-stock Volvo Ex30Cash £31,560Avg. savings £1,500
New Volvo Ex30

Configure now

KIA EV3

KIA EV3

New in-stock KIA EV3Cash £31,327Avg. savings £2,403
New KIA EV3

Configure now

Check out the Ford Puma Gen-E deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: a cut-price Mazda MX-5 to soak up the summer sun in
Mazda MX-5 - cornering with roof up

Car Deal of the Day: a cut-price Mazda MX-5 to soak up the summer sun in

It’s the world’s best-selling sports car for a reason, and is our Deal of the Day for August 12
News
12 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal
Renault Scenic UK - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: A Renault Scenic for £206 a month is an absolute steal

The Renault Scenic E-Tech is a great all-round electric SUV, and is our Deal of the Day for August 11
News
11 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front 3/4

Car Deal of the Day: flamboyant Alfa Romeo Junior hybrid for less than £250 per month

Ibrida version of Alfa’s baby SUV launched in the spring, and now it’s our Deal of the Day for 10 August
News
10 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month
BMW 530e M Sport Pro - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 August is the plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s supremely capable executive saloon
News
9 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k
Ford Ranger - front cornering

New electric Ford pick-up to cost an astonishing £22k

Looking for its new Model T moment, Ford USA announces new affordable EV platform, starting with new pick-up truck
News
11 Aug 2025
Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS front cornering

Fire risk prompts 72,000-car Stellantis UK recall

28 models across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Lanica, Peugeot and Vauxhall are impacted by the recall
News
8 Aug 2025
Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month
BMW 530e M Sport Pro - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: this BMW 530e is easy on fuel and your bank account at just over £400 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 9 August is the plug-in hybrid version of BMW’s supremely capable executive saloon
News
9 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content