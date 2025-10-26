Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 offers the best of petrol and electric for less
Grand in both proportion and desirability, the Audi Q5 is a great car available at a great price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 10.
- Audi’s famed build quality and quattro grip
- Up to 60 miles of pure-electric range
- Just £416 a month
All the latest automotive tech seems to be tied to EVs nowadays, but not everyone is ready to be rid of the internal combustion engine. Audi’s latest plug-in hybrid SUV, mixes petrol and electric power, is available with up to three giant screens and can be leased at a great price. No wonder it’s today’s Car Deal of the Day.
The Audi Q5 is currently being offered by UK Carline via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service for ‘just’ £416 per month. Such a deal nets you the S Line model complete with sporty styling touches and Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive system.
The initial payment stands at a rather hefty £4,992, but such is the sacrifice one must make to access comparatively rock-bottom monthly fees such as these. Another sacrifice is that aforementioned tri-screen arrangement; cars with the Technology Pack that includes the impressive infotainment system are available, but we’re not sure if it’s worth the extra dough they demand.
What we do recommend splashing out on, however, is pushing the yearly maximum mileage up to 8,000 as this will only cost you around £8 per month – less than two cups of coffee in today’s economy.
Speaking of economy, the Q5 is somewhat efficient given its size and petrol powertrain; Audi says the Q5 PHEV is capable of over 50 miles on electric power alone, with the petrol engine there to help the car along on longer journeys. These are something you’ll want to do frequently in the Q5, thanks to its cushy and quiet ride, plus fantastic infotainment set-up.
The S Line car featured here comes loaded with standard equipment – as you’d expect from a model costing around £60,000 if you were to buy it outright with cash. Those signing up to a Q5 lease will benefit from luxuries such as heated leather seats, quad-zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, a reversing camera and customisable interior and exterior LED lighting.
