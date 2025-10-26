Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 offers the best of petrol and electric for less

Grand in both proportion and desirability, the Audi Q5 is a great car available at a great price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 10.

By:Tom Jervis
10 Jan 2026
Audi Q5 - front cornering
  • Audi’s famed build quality and quattro grip
  • Up to 60 miles of pure-electric range
  • Just £416 a month

All the latest automotive tech seems to be tied to EVs nowadays, but not everyone is ready to be rid of the internal combustion engine. Audi’s latest plug-in hybrid SUV, mixes petrol and electric power, is available with up to three giant screens and can be leased at a great price. No wonder it’s today’s Car Deal of the Day.

The Audi Q5 is currently being offered by UK Carline via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service for ‘just’ £416 per month. Such a deal nets you the S Line model complete with sporty styling touches and Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive system. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The initial payment stands at a rather hefty £4,992, but such is the sacrifice one must make to access comparatively rock-bottom monthly fees such as these. Another sacrifice is that aforementioned tri-screen arrangement; cars with the Technology Pack that includes the impressive infotainment system are available, but we’re not sure if it’s worth the extra dough they demand.

What we do recommend splashing out on, however, is pushing the yearly maximum mileage up to 8,000 as this will only cost you around £8 per month – less than two cups of coffee in today’s economy.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Speaking of economy, the Q5 is somewhat efficient given its size and petrol powertrain; Audi says the Q5 PHEV is capable of over 50 miles on electric power alone, with the petrol engine there to help the car along on longer journeys. These are something you’ll want to do frequently in the Q5, thanks to its cushy and quiet ride, plus fantastic infotainment set-up.

The S Line car featured here comes loaded with standard equipment – as you’d expect from a model costing around £60,000 if you were to buy it outright with cash. Those signing up to a Q5 lease will benefit from luxuries such as heated leather seats, quad-zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, a reversing camera and customisable interior and exterior LED lighting.

Audi Q5 - dashboard

As mentioned, the Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Audi Q5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Audi Q5 page.

Deals on Audi Q5 rivals

BMW X3

BMW X3

New in-stock BMW X3Cash £48,210Avg. savings £6,848
New BMW X3

Configure now

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes-Benz GLC

New in-stock Mercedes-Benz GLCCash £54,450
New Mercedes-Benz GLC

Configure now

Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New in-stock Volvo Xc60Cash £49,810
New Volvo Xc60

Configure now

Check out the Audi Q5 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Be adventurous with the Ford Explorer for £236 a month
Ford Explorer - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Be adventurous with the Ford Explorer for £236 a month

The Ford Explorer drives well, is comfortable and packed with goodies. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 9.
News
9 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: leap into EV motoring in a Leapmotor C10 for £167 a month
Leapmotor C10 - front

Car Deal of the Day: leap into EV motoring in a Leapmotor C10 for £167 a month

The Leapmotor C10 offers tremendous value for money, and could be very tempting for those considering a new EV. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 8…
News
8 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Join the R-Line with a sporty VW Golf for £214 a month
Volkswagen Golf - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Join the R-Line with a sporty VW Golf for £214 a month

The Volkswagen Golf is a top choice at the best of times, but especially so when it’s this affordable. It’s our Deal of the Day for January 7.
News
7 Jan 2026
Best new car deals 2026: Wallet-pleasing offers available right now
Best new car deals January 2026

Best new car deals 2026: Wallet-pleasing offers available right now

Fancy a brand new car and want to pay for it monthly, but don’t know where to start? We’ve scoured the market for the very best offers available right…
Best cars & vans
6 Jan 2026

Most Popular

With new car prices soaring, Dacia's value focus should give it an edge in 2026
Opinion - Dacia

With new car prices soaring, Dacia's value focus should give it an edge in 2026

Deputy editor Richard Ingram looks ahead at some of the biggest new cars set to arrive in 2026
Opinion
7 Jan 2026
New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k
Geely Starray SUV - front 3/4

New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k

The Chinese brand’s EM-i Super Hybrid system promises a massive pure-electric range of up to 84 miles
News
7 Jan 2026
New Tesla Model 3 Standard slashes entry price and running costs
Tesla Model 3 Standard - front

New Tesla Model 3 Standard slashes entry price and running costs

A new cut-price version of the best-selling electric saloon offers 332 miles of range and the lowest insurance rating of any Tesla
News
9 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content