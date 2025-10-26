Car Deal of the Day: Audi Q5 offers the best of petrol and electric for less

Audi’s famed build quality and quattro grip

Up to 60 miles of pure-electric range

Just £416 a month

All the latest automotive tech seems to be tied to EVs nowadays, but not everyone is ready to be rid of the internal combustion engine. Audi’s latest plug-in hybrid SUV, mixes petrol and electric power, is available with up to three giant screens and can be leased at a great price. No wonder it’s today’s Car Deal of the Day.

The Audi Q5 is currently being offered by UK Carline via Auto Express’ Buy a Car service for ‘just’ £416 per month. Such a deal nets you the S Line model complete with sporty styling touches and Audi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive system.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The initial payment stands at a rather hefty £4,992, but such is the sacrifice one must make to access comparatively rock-bottom monthly fees such as these. Another sacrifice is that aforementioned tri-screen arrangement; cars with the Technology Pack that includes the impressive infotainment system are available, but we’re not sure if it’s worth the extra dough they demand.

What we do recommend splashing out on, however, is pushing the yearly maximum mileage up to 8,000 as this will only cost you around £8 per month – less than two cups of coffee in today’s economy.