Despite only being in its second generation, the Audi Q5 has firmly established itself as one of the most popular premium SUVs on the market – it's a very solid rival for the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.

Sharing chassis parts with the Audi A4 and larger Audi Q7, the Q5 is a known entity. It offers a comfortable, refined driving experience but doesn’t quite match the X3 or Jaguar F-Pace for driver involvement. It compensates for this with a supremely well-finished cabin, though, and bags of safety technology and hi-tech equipment, including some of the best infotainment packages available on any car.

About the Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is one of the most popular premium SUVs for sale today, and should be on your shortlist if you're looking to buy or lease a classy family 4x4. The second-generation Q5 arrived in 2016, with a facelifted model in 2020 bringing further styling and tech tweaks. Sitting alongside the conventional Q5 is the coupe-SUV styled Sportback model, both of which are available in Sport, S line and Black Edition trim levels.

With prices starting from over £47,000, the Audi Q5 is right in the mix of the premium SUV class. Its main rivals are the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60 and Mercedes GLC, while other cars worth considering include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Where the Audi Q5 impresses is with its interior quality. Like all Audis, there's a solidity and premium feel that puts it above its main rivals. And with all cars getting sat-nav, LED interior lighting, leather seats (heated up front), three-zone climate control, Audi's MMI infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit Plus digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an electronically opening boot, so you're not short of standard kit. There's still an extensive options list to add even more equipment, although that can bump up prices further.

The regular Q5 (both the SUV and Sportback) is limited to either a 2.0-litre petrol engine, badged 45 TFSI quattro, or a 2.0-litre diesel unit labelled 40 TDI quattro. Those with deeper pockets can opt for the plug-in hybrid Q5 50 TFSI e, which offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 38 miles. All cars utilise a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox.