Audi Q5 review: refined premium SUV with a plug-in hybrid option
The Audi Q5 is refined and comfortable, but other SUV rivals offer a bit more involvement and agility
Despite only being in its second generation, the Audi Q5 has firmly established itself as one of the most popular premium SUVs on the market – it's a very solid rival for the likes of the BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC.
Sharing chassis parts with the Audi A4 and larger Audi Q7, the Q5 is a known entity. It offers a comfortable, refined driving experience but doesn’t quite match the X3 or Jaguar F-Pace for driver involvement. It compensates for this with a supremely well-finished cabin, though, and bags of safety technology and hi-tech equipment, including some of the best infotainment packages available on any car.
About the Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is one of the most popular premium SUVs for sale today, and should be on your shortlist if you're looking to buy or lease a classy family 4x4. The second-generation Q5 arrived in 2016, with a facelifted model in 2020 bringing further styling and tech tweaks. Sitting alongside the conventional Q5 is the coupe-SUV styled Sportback model, both of which are available in Sport, S line and Black Edition trim levels.
With prices starting from over £47,000, the Audi Q5 is right in the mix of the premium SUV class. Its main rivals are the BMW X3, Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60 and Mercedes GLC, while other cars worth considering include the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Lexus NX and Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Where the Audi Q5 impresses is with its interior quality. Like all Audis, there's a solidity and premium feel that puts it above its main rivals. And with all cars getting sat-nav, LED interior lighting, leather seats (heated up front), three-zone climate control, Audi's MMI infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit Plus digital driver’s display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an electronically opening boot, so you're not short of standard kit. There's still an extensive options list to add even more equipment, although that can bump up prices further.
The regular Q5 (both the SUV and Sportback) is limited to either a 2.0-litre petrol engine, badged 45 TFSI quattro, or a 2.0-litre diesel unit labelled 40 TDI quattro. Those with deeper pockets can opt for the plug-in hybrid Q5 50 TFSI e, which offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 38 miles. All cars utilise a seven-speed S tronic automatic gearbox.
Anyone looking for a six-cylinder Q5 is out of luck, because the SQ5 is no longer offered in the UK. Instead, you’ll need to look towards the hotter versions of the BMW X3, or the performance-orientated 400 Sport Jaguar F-Pace, or the Mercedes-AMG GLC for something similar with a bigger engine.
Overall, the Audi Q5 feels like a premium product, but despite the tweaks to this facelifted second-generation car, it doesn't really stand out in any particular area to put it at the front of the hugely competitive premium SUV pack. Since its launch, both the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and BMW X3 have received a facelift and there’s also an all-new Mercedes GLC to contend with.
Used and nearly new
The first-generation Audi Q5 made its debut in 2008 and was the first mid-size SUV from the German brand, following in the wake of the larger, seven-seat Q7. Using the same underpinnings that would eventually be the basis for the Porsche Macan, the Q5 was car-like to drive with impressive refinement, comfort and practicality.
The original lasted nearly a decade in production, with only a minor facelift 2012. It was finally replaced by the Mk2 in 2016, which was slightly bigger but essentially followed the same winning formula.
Audi Q5 history
Audi Q5 Mk2: 2016 to present
The latest Q5 is larger and more luxurious than its predecessor, but it retains the original’s family-friendly approach and standard fit four-wheel drive. There’s an even wider range of engines on over, including a petrol-powered SQ5 and even a plug-in hybrid. It can’t quite match the class leaders for entertaining driving dynamics, but it’s more comfortable than before and boasts enhanced refinement.
Audi Q5 Mk1: 2008 to 2016
The original Q5 proved an instant hit for Audi by distilling all the desirability of its larger Q7 model into a smaller and more affordable package. Quattro four-wheel drive was standard across the range, while the interior mixed top-notch quality and plenty of practicality. There are a wide range of petrol and diesel engines to choose from, as well as a high-performance SQ5. This featured 3.0-litre V6 TDI and was the first Audi S model to feature a diesel engine. You can read our full Audi Q5 used buyer’s guide here.
