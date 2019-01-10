Best Audi leasing deals

Audi is an established heavyweight in the UK’s premium car market, famous for its ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ (forward through technology) philosophy. The German manufacturer offers a vast line-up that ranges from superminis and small SUVs to luxury SUVs and high-performance coupes, saloons and estates.



Audi has a reputation for interior quality and sophisticated engineering, with many of its cars featuring all-wheel drive quattro drivetrains. For many UK buyers, an Audi is a status symbol as well as a practical everyday tool and you can lease one for less than you might think.

Leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is a particularly popular way to finance a brand-new Audi. Because Audis typically hold their value well, the monthly lease payments can often be more affordable than you might expect for a premium vehicle. You simply pay an initial rental followed by fixed monthly payments for the duration of your contract - usually two to four years - and then return the car at the end without having to worry about what it’s worth.

Our team at Auto Express has scoured the market to find the most competitive Audi leasing deals available through top dealers and brokers through our Buy a Car service. Whether you are after a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid or a cutting-edge e-tron electric model, we’ve identified the best offers to help you make an informed choice.

Audi small cars

The Audi range begins with the A1 supermini, the Q2 small SUV and the A3 family hatchback, all offering premium quality in compact packages. These models will suit those who want the prestige and technology of a large Audi but in a size that’s easier to park and more economical to run.

Audi small car alternatives

If you’re looking for a small car with a premium badge but want to see what else is out there, there are plenty of rivals to consider. From the fun-to-drive BMW 1 Series to the tech-heavy Mercedes A-Class, these alternatives offer various different strengths for your monthly leasing budget.

Audi family cars

Audi’s mid-size cars are the cornerstone of the brand’s line-up. The A5 and A6 executive models are joined by the Q3 and Q5 SUVs. These cars deliver refinement, long-distance comfort, and high-tech cabins.

Audi family car alternatives

The executive car class is full of high-quality options if an Audi doesn't quite suit your needs. You might consider the sharp-handling BMW 3 Series or the ultra-comfortable Mercedes C-Class, both of which offer competitive leasing rates and a similarly premium feel.

Audi electric cars

Audi is fighting it out for market share with all the other premium car brands as the electric revolution takes hold. Its expanding 'e-tron' sub-brand includes everything from the Q4 e-tron SUV to the high-performance e-tron GT sports coupe. These models offer impressive range, rapid charging, and significant tax advantages for business users.

Audi electric car alternatives

As the market for electric vehicles grows, Audi faces stiff competition from both traditional rivals and EV-only newcomers, including those from China. Models like the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 4 or the sporty Porsche Taycan are all well worth investigating if you're looking to make the switch to electric power.

Audi SUVs

Audi’s ‘Q’ SUV models are highly popular, ranging from the compact Q2 to the massive, seven-seat Q7 and the svelte Q8 flagship. Known for their 'quattro' all-wheel-drive systems and commanding driving positions, these cars provide the versatility that many modern families require.

Audi SUV alternatives

The SUV market has never been more crowded, meaning there are plenty of great alternatives to Audi’s Q range for those looking to lease. Whether you need the ruggedness of a Land Rover, the style of a Volvo or the refinement of a Lexus, there is an SUV to suit every requirement.

