Best Audi leasing deals

The best Audi leasing deals available right now

By:Steve Walker
26 Feb 2026
Audi A6 Avant Launch Edition - front action

Audi is an established heavyweight in the UK’s premium car market, famous for its ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ (forward through technology) philosophy. The German manufacturer offers a vast line-up that ranges from superminis and small SUVs to luxury SUVs and high-performance coupes, saloons and estates

Audi has a reputation for interior quality and sophisticated engineering, with many of its cars featuring all-wheel drive quattro drivetrains. For many UK buyers, an Audi is a status symbol as well as a practical everyday tool and you can lease one for less than you might think.

Leasing, or Personal Contract Hire (PCH), is a particularly popular way to finance a brand-new Audi. Because Audis typically hold their value well, the monthly lease payments can often be more affordable than you might expect for a premium vehicle. You simply pay an initial rental followed by fixed monthly payments for the duration of your contract - usually two to four years - and then return the car at the end without having to worry about what it’s worth.

Our team at Auto Express has scoured the market to find the most competitive Audi leasing deals available through top dealers and brokers through our Buy a Car service. Whether you are after a fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid or a cutting-edge e-tron electric model, we’ve identified the best offers to help you make an informed choice.

Audi small cars

The Audi range begins with the A1 supermini, the Q2 small SUV and the A3 family hatchback, all offering premium quality in compact packages. These models will suit those who want the prestige and technology of a large Audi but in a size that’s easier to park and more economical to run.

Audi A1

Audi A1

New Audi A1From £252 ppm**
Audi Q2

Audi Q2

New Audi Q2From £294 ppm**
Audi A3

Audi A3

New Audi A3From £287 ppm**

Audi small car alternatives

If you’re looking for a small car with a premium badge but want to see what else is out there, there are plenty of rivals to consider. From the fun-to-drive BMW 1 Series to the tech-heavy Mercedes A-Class, these alternatives offer various different strengths for your monthly leasing budget.

BMW 1 Series

BMW 1 Series

New BMW 1 SeriesFrom £241 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz A Class

Mercedes-Benz A Class

New Mercedes-Benz A Class
Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

New Cupra LeonFrom £271 ppm**

Audi family cars

Audi’s mid-size cars are the cornerstone of the brand’s line-up. The A5 and A6 executive models are joined by the Q3 and Q5 SUVs. These cars deliver refinement, long-distance comfort, and high-tech cabins.

Audi A5

Audi A5

New Audi A5From £426 ppm**
Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New Audi Q3From £389 ppm**
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New Audi Q5From £542 ppm**

Audi family car alternatives

The executive car class is full of high-quality options if an Audi doesn't quite suit your needs. You might consider the sharp-handling BMW 3 Series or the ultra-comfortable Mercedes C-Class, both of which offer competitive leasing rates and a similarly premium feel.

BMW 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

New BMW 3 SeriesFrom £509 ppm**
Mercedes-Benz C Class

Mercedes-Benz C Class

New Mercedes-Benz C Class
Skoda Superb

Skoda Superb

New Skoda SuperbFrom £356 ppm**
Volvo Xc60

Volvo Xc60

New Volvo Xc60From £514 ppm**
Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

New Alfa Romeo StelvioFrom £802 ppm**
Genesis Gv70

Genesis Gv70

New Genesis Gv70From £520 ppm**

Audi electric cars 

Audi is fighting it out for market share with all the other premium car brands as the electric revolution takes hold. Its expanding 'e-tron' sub-brand includes everything from the Q4 e-tron SUV to the high-performance e-tron GT sports coupe. These models offer impressive range, rapid charging, and significant tax advantages for business users.

Audi E-Tron GT

Audi E-Tron GT

New Audi E-Tron GTFrom £832 ppm**
Audi A6

Audi A6

New Audi A6From £538 ppm**
Audi Q4

Audi Q4

New Audi Q4From £406 ppm**
Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New Audi Q6From £539 ppm**

Audi electric car alternatives

As the market for electric vehicles grows, Audi faces stiff competition from both traditional rivals and EV-only newcomers, including those from China. Models like the Tesla Model 3, Polestar 4 or the sporty Porsche Taycan are all well worth investigating if you're looking to make the switch to electric power.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New Tesla Model 3From £396 ppm**
BMW I4

BMW I4

New BMW I4From £615 ppm**
Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New Porsche TaycanFrom £1,182 ppm**
Polestar 4

Polestar 4

New Polestar 4From £579 ppm**

Audi SUVs

Audi’s ‘Q’ SUV models are highly popular, ranging from the compact Q2 to the massive, seven-seat Q7 and the svelte Q8 flagship. Known for their 'quattro' all-wheel-drive systems and commanding driving positions, these cars provide the versatility that many modern families require.

Audi Q2

Audi Q2

New Audi Q2From £294 ppm**
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

New Audi Q3From £389 ppm**
Audi Q4

Audi Q4

New Audi Q4From £406 ppm**
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

New Audi Q5From £542 ppm**
Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New Audi Q6From £539 ppm**
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

New Audi Q7From £737 ppm**
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

New Audi Q8From £860 ppm**

Audi SUV alternatives

The SUV market has never been more crowded, meaning there are plenty of great alternatives to Audi’s Q range for those looking to lease. Whether you need the ruggedness of a Land Rover, the style of a Volvo or the refinement of a Lexus, there is an SUV to suit every requirement.

Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

New Land Rover DiscoveryFrom £832 ppm**
Volvo Xc90

Volvo Xc90

New Volvo Xc90From £708 ppm**
BMW X5

BMW X5

New BMW X5From £765 ppm**
Polestar 3

Polestar 3

New Polestar 3From £674 ppm**
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New Tesla Model YFrom £480 ppm**
Lexus RZ

Lexus RZ

New Lexus RZFrom £409 ppm**

Have you ever leased a car? Let us know what you think of leasing in the comments section below...

Read more of our best car recommendations... 

Best city carsBest superminis
Best small carsBest small 4x4s
Best first carsBest cars for students
Best hatchbacksSmallest cars on sale
Best crossover carsMost economical cars
Best low emissions carsBest tax free cars
Cheapest cars to runCheapest cars to insure
Best car dealsCheapest cars on sale
Best-selling carsBest car leasing deals
New Car AwardsBest used cars
Steve Walker
Head of digital content

Steve looks after the Auto Express website; planning new content, growing online traffic and managing the web team. He’s been a motoring journalist, road tester and editor for over 20 years, contributing to titles including MSN Cars, Auto Trader, The Scotsman and The Wall Street Journal.

