Car Deal of the Day: head-turning Ford Capri at £228 a month is a bonafide bargain

Sporty and engaging to drive

242-mile range

Only £227.99 a month

The revival of the Ford Capri name may prickle enthusiasts, but it won't be stinging your wallet, judging by our latest deal. You can have the keys to one of the most controversial electric coupé-SUVs in recent years for just £228 a month.

We only featured the slinky high-rider last month as our Deal of the Day, but that was for the 77kWh 'Extended Range' model, at £256 a month. This lower-rung version still offers a lot but at a far lower, better-value price.

This deal comes from Lease Car UK through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, and requires just £3,083.88 as an initial 12-month payment to get it underway. It's a three-year factory-order contract and has an annual mileage cap of 5,000.

Mileage can be tweaked up to 8,000 if you need more flexibility, and will only cost you an extra £16.80 a month, while the initial payment jumps by just £201.60. The 12-month initial payment can be knocked down to nine if you'd prefer, coming in at £2,604.57, with the monthly payment rising to a still very reasonable £250.73.

For this price, you'll only be getting the entry-level model with the smallest battery. Still, at 52kWh, Ford promises a range of up to 242 miles. Curiously, the smaller battery has a higher maximum DC charging rate than the 77kW pack, topping out at 135kW.

Style is the trim on offer here, and despite its entry-level status it has all the goodies. It gets a 14.6-inch portrait-shaped touchscreen, a soundbar, intelligent adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, along with 19-inch 'aero' alloy wheels.

The Capri shares a lot of its mechanicals with the Volkswagen ID.4, but you wouldn't know it. The interior has a slightly plusher feel compared with the VW, and the Capri is noticeably sharper and sportier to drive.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Ford Capri leasing offers from leading providers on our Ford Capri page.

