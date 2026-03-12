Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Ford Capri Collection gets Touring Car looks and large rear wing

Special-edition Ford Capri gets a more aggressive bodykit, as well as a handful of subtle retro touches

By:Tom Jervis
12 Mar 2026
Ford Capri Collection - front5

For those who think the electric Ford Capri doesn’t recall enough of the original model, the new Ford Capri Collection is here and aiming to rectify that complaint. The limited-run EV gets a racing-inspired livery, retro upholstery and a lairy bodykit featuring a large rear spoiler.

Hot on the heels of the unveiling of the "adventurous" Ford Explorer Collection, the Capri Collection is the second in a new line of limited-run Ford models boasting unique specifications. The newcomer’s main draw is the raft of styling changes that pay homage to the Capri RS Group 2 racer of the seventies.

Exclusive to the Capri Collection is its metallic Tribute Blue paintwork, which is accented by black racing stripes, much like those that the original touring car sported. The brand has also given the special edition a unique set of 21-inch alloy wheels – the current range-topping Capri Premium only has 20-inch alloys as standard, with 21-inch alternatives offered as a £1,000 optional extra.

Ford Capri Collection - dash5

Perhaps the most head-turning upgrade, however, is the Capri Collection’s gloss-black bodykit. This includes deeper side skirts, as well as a more protruding front splitter and rear diffuser. These additions are topped-off by a large spoiler that is mounted on the hatchback’s bootlid. Ford is yet to confirm figures yet, but we’re sure the spoiler and the larger wheels will have an impact on the limited edition’s maximum 370-mile range.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, the Capri Collection gets part-leatherette upholstery with striped-fabric inserts in the centre of the seats, similar to those on the mid-spec Capri Select. The Collection’s Tribute Blue paintwork is also referenced inside with matching seatbelts and speckled dashboard trim.

Ford has not confirmed full specification or pricing for the Capri Collection. But given this is a version that’s all about performance, we wouldn’t be surprised if it was only offered with the range-topping 335bhp Extended Range AWD powertrain. This costs just over £52,000 in Premium trim, so bearing in mind the Collection’s enhanced specification, it’s likely that it could be heading towards the £55,000 when it eventually goes on sale.

Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

