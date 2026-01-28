Faster, longer, and stronger? Ford Capri and Explorer improved with range and power boosts

Ford has just given its Explorer and Capri SUVs a bump in range and extra power, which should help the American firm’s EVs compete in an increasingly crowded sector.

The updates are restricted to the entry-level versions of both cars, with the Capri Standard Range seeing its maximum range increase from 243 miles to 288 miles. The Explorer’s range rises by 43 miles, from 233 miles to 276 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also a new, more powerful electric motor shared between the two models. Replacing the old 167bhp unit is a 187bhp motor with 350Nm of torque - 40Nm more than before. This cuts both cars’ 0-62mph times by 0.7 seconds to eight seconds exactly.

While the improvements in range are welcome, the Explorer with the longest range remains the mid-spec Select Extended Range RWD model with 374 miles. The Capri Extended Range manages 379 miles and both models are available on the Auto Express Buy a Car service now with average savings of almost £7,500.

Ford has managed to squeeze out more range from its entry-level Explorer and Capri by switching from nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry – a move that’ll also be followed by Volkswagen and its upcoming ID. electric cars. LFP allows for a more energy-dense battery so while Ford hasn’t released figures, expect a higher usable capacity than the current 52kWh unit.

Along with the extra range, charging should be improved too. Ford says the LFP technology “not only offers better durability and reduces reliance on high-demand raw materials, but also allows customers to regularly charge to 100 per cent capacity without concerns about battery degradation.” Whether or not this means a faster 10 to 80 per cent recharge (which currently takes 28 minutes) remains to be seen, however.

We’ll also have to wait and see how the new batteries will affect the Explorer and Capri’s pricing. Right now the Explorer starts at £35,285 while the Capri starts at £37,485. LFP-type batteries are typically cheaper to produce than the NMC chemistry, but whether this translates to a lower entry price will be revealed when the new models arrive in the UK later this year.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

• Google

• Reddit

• Whatsapp