Best electric cars to lease 2026
We choose the top electric cars to lease for three years, via Auto Express’s Buy a Car service
Leasing an electric car has never made more sense. The choice has never been bigger, driving ranges are rapidly improving, the charging network is expanding and the growing competition means deals are getting increasingly attractive. Leasing an EV is more accessible than ever but with so many options, choosing the right electric car to lease can still feel like a challenge.
That’s where our experts come in. The Auto Express team has scoured the market for the electric car they’d choose to lease right now. These are models we have tested extensively and believe offer the best blend of tech, performance, practicality and value for money as a lease deal. We looked for cars that rank highly against their competitors in our tests but are also being offered at very attractive leasing rates by the leading brokers.
To make the comparisons as fair and useful as possible, every car featured here includes an example lease deal which we’ve sourced directly from the Auto Express Buy A Car service, based on the same parameters: a six-month initial rental, a 36-month lease term, and 10,000 miles per year. Car lease deals come and go but these will give you an idea of the kind of prices you can pay. Click the links to discover the best deals on offer right now, which may even be better than the example we’ve provided.
BYD Dolphin Surf Boost
There’s a lot to be said for simple, no-nonsense small cars. Yet in recent years, choice has dwindled; the city-car segment is a shadow of its former self and superminis such as the Ford Fiesta have fallen by the wayside.
But as we’ve come to expect, big-hitter BYD doesn’t hang about when it comes to filling gaps in an increasingly competitive market – and that’s exactly what it’s done with the lovable Dolphin Surf. It’s a fantastically usable and fun-to-drive electric supermini.
The mid-spec Boost model is our top pick, adding alloy wheels, electric front seats and rain-sensing wipers to the base car’s 10.1-inch touchscreen, sat-nav and phone connectivity. Better still, you’ll get the bigger battery for up to 200 miles of range – all for less than £1.5k up front and under £200 per month. Bargain!
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £172.93
- Initial payment: £1,387.57
- Total cost: £7,440.12
Latest BYD Dolphin Surf lease deals
Renault 4 Techno
You can think of the Renault 4 as the Roy to the Renault 5’s Walt Disney: the older, more practical sibling to the more well known artistic visionary and trailblazer. Much like the 5, the R4’s design pays homage to the sixties original, but is much more spacious; adults in the rear sit in relative comfort and the boot is large enough for a full-size suitcase or the weekly shop – a rarity for a car of this size.
Sweetening the deal further is the fact that you can currently lease the larger R4 for just under £270 per month with less than £2,000 down; this will net you the mid-spec Techno model, complete with retro-style denim seats (trust me, the trim is nicer than it sounds), adaptive cruise control and a reversing camera.
A range of more than 200 miles means the R4 can handle longer trips, too, while a 148bhp electric motor makes it entertaining to drive.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £269.37
- Initial payment: £1,911.22
- Total cost: £11,339.17
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX Plus
Practical, efficient and well built, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer GTX fulfils that desirable niche of a high-performance family estate car, with all of the benefits that come with owning an EV. It’s one of VW’s most convincing electric cars so far, and we’d jump at the chance to offer it a spot on our driveways. However, its circa-£60,000 price point means it’s always had a tough hill to climb.
This is where a tempting personal contract hire deal could come into play – we found plenty offering this top-spec wagon for less than £500 per month on a three-year lease. The upfront cost is a little under £2,700, and this includes a very reasonable annual 10,000-mile limit.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £449.86
- Initial payment: £2,699.16
- Total cost: £18,444.26
Latest Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer deals
Ford Capri 77kWh Select with Driver Assist Pack
What’s in a name? Plenty, as Ford knows full well after it caused quite a stir by resurrecting the Capri nameplate for an electric coupé-SUV. Ignore the controversy, though, and focus on the fact that you’re getting a mid-tier Select model with a 390-mile range for less than £400 per month. The Driver Assist Pack adds a head-up display, parking camera and keyless entry.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £319.64
- Initial payment: £2,212.84
- Total cost: £13,400.24
Latest Ford Capri leasing deals
Cupra Tavascan V1
Cupra models are regulars in our Deal of the Day selections, with the likes of the Born and Leon often being available on very attractive lease rates. The larger Cupra Tavascan electric SUV is no shrinking violet when it comes to minuscule monthlies either, but it deserves much more attention than it gets.
One of the main drawbacks of the Tavascan is its relatively high list price of nearly £50,000, but a lease deal takes that neatly out of the equation. As is the Cupra way, you’re getting a car with a little more sporty character than most of the mainstream options, and the cabin is packed with neat touches. Performance is brisk, with the 282bhp V1 covering 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds, and the 337-mile range is competitive. Rear-seat space is generous and a decent boot makes it a fine option for families.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £370.27
- Initial payment: £2,221.63
- Total cost: £15,181.08
Latest Cupra Tavascan leasing deals
MINI Cooper Electric
If you’re only going to be doing short trips around town in an EV, then why not add a little style to the mix? The MINI Cooper Electric is a nippy performer with a 41kWh battery in entry-level guise and delivers a range of around 190 miles on a good day. So it’s best suited to users with access to home charging that need a car to do battle in the cut and thrust of the urban commute.
The latest MINI is bigger than ever, but although there’s more space on board, this is a car that’s best suited to one or two people. It’s fun to drive and comes with plenty of tech and connectivity, plus a premium interior that’s a cut above a lot of cars available for the same price. Assorted option packs can be added for a few pounds more per month, too.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £296.60
- Initial payment: £2,074.60
- Total cost: £12,455.60
Latest MINI Cooper Electric leasing deals
Skoda Elroq Edition
The Skoda Elroq is one of the very best examples of this Czech brand’s ability to build likeable yet sensible cars that simply get on with the task at hand. This electric mid-size SUV is practical, comfortable, has good interior space and comes with lots of standard kit. Plus, it can cover plenty of miles on a charge.
We didn’t have to look far to find a Skoda Elroq in Edition trim for around £320 per month, following an initial payment of £2,289.45. The car in this deal is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels and the 63kWh battery, which is officially good for around 265 miles of range.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £323.24
- Initial payment: £2,289.45
- Total cost: £13,602.85
Latest Skoda Elroq leasing deals
Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD
There’s a lot more competition nowadays compared to when we crowned the Tesla Model 3 Car of the Year back in 2019. But it remains a stand-out EV thanks to its class-leading range and efficiency, tidy driving dynamics and high levels of technology.
There are cheaper or faster versions, yet the Long Range RWD is our pick of the bunch because, as the name suggests, it’s got an incredibly long electric range; a recent update boosted it to a whopping 466 miles. Combine that with the rapid 250kW Tesla Supercharger network and you have an easy-going EV.
The Model 3 is pretty good to drive, too. It’ll reach 62mph in less than five seconds, and being rear-wheel drive there’s a bit of playfulness to the Tesla’s dynamics in the bends. It’s also more practical than many other compact executive saloon cars, with almost 600 litres of boot space.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £401.80
- Initial payment: £2,410.80
- Total cost: £16,473.80
Latest Tesla Model 3 leasing deals
Alpine A290 GT Performance
The Renault 5 spent most of last year dominating the headlines, but its spicier sibling is maybe even more tempting. This mid-spec Alpine A290 GT Performance is 70bhp more powerful than the flagship 148bhp R5, and cuts 1.5 seconds from its 0-62mph time. Yet despite its hot hatch pretensions (it was a Highly Commended hot hatch in the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards), the Alpine’s well damped ride is actually better than the R5’s in everyday driving. It also looks slightly meaner and beefier, which will be a bonus as more Renault 5s flood the road.
Admittedly, you’re looking at paying around £55 a month more than the cheapest Renault 5 deal we could find, but that would be for the R5 with a smaller battery and 100bhp less than the Alpine. If you can afford it, that extra outlay is getting you a faster, better-handling, less common and really very appealing small car. You won’t regret it.
Example deal
- Monthly cost: £328.76
- Initial payment: £2,322.55
- Total cost: £13,829.15
Latest Alpine A290 leasing deals
