Leasing an electric car has never made more sense. The choice has never been bigger, driving ranges are rapidly improving, the charging network is expanding and the growing competition means deals are getting increasingly attractive. Leasing an EV is more accessible than ever but with so many options, choosing the right electric car to lease can still feel like a challenge.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s where our experts come in. The Auto Express team has scoured the market for the electric car they’d choose to lease right now. These are models we have tested extensively and believe offer the best blend of tech, performance, practicality and value for money as a lease deal. We looked for cars that rank highly against their competitors in our tests but are also being offered at very attractive leasing rates by the leading brokers.

To make the comparisons as fair and useful as possible, every car featured here includes an example lease deal which we’ve sourced directly from the Auto Express Buy A Car service, based on the same parameters: a six-month initial rental, a 36-month lease term, and 10,000 miles per year. Car lease deals come and go but these will give you an idea of the kind of prices you can pay. Click the links to discover the best deals on offer right now, which may even be better than the example we’ve provided.

BYD Dolphin Surf Boost

There’s a lot to be said for simple, no-nonsense small cars. Yet in recent years, choice has dwindled; the city-car segment is a shadow of its former self and superminis such as the Ford Fiesta have fallen by the wayside.