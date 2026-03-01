Most efficient electric cars 2026
These are the top electric cars if efficiency rather than range is key to you...
For some, the miles-per-gallon an ICE or hybrid car can deliver could be the deciding factor. But that’s not always the case when it comes to electric cars, where people tend to focus on range rather than efficiency.
An EV’s range is important; if you commute 50 miles each day or regularly visit relatives on the other side of the country, you don’t want a car that can barely make it out of your postcode before needing a top-up.
But if an electric SUV only has a 300-mile range because of its huge battery, it will cost lots to charge. That’s why we think it’s equally important to consider an EV’s claimed efficiency – measured in miles-per-kilowatt-hour – as well its range before buying. These are the 10 most efficient EVs on the market right now according to the manufacturers official WLTP efficiency testing programme.
Compare the most efficient electric cars
|Rank
|Car
|Miles per kWh
|Buy
|1.
|Mercedes CLA 250+ Sport Edition
|5.0

|2.
|Dacia Spring Extreme 100
|5.0

|3.
|Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive
|4.8

|4.
|Fiat 500e Icon 24kWh
|4.8

|5.
|Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive
|4.5

Click the jump links above or continue scrolling to learn more about the most economical electric cars..
1. Mercedes CLA 250+ Sport Edition – 5.0 miles per kWh
The Mercedes CLA not only delivers class-leading range and charging speeds, it's way ahead of its rivals when it comes to efficiency. Thanks to a new, cutting-edge platform and powertrain, the saloon can cover 483 miles on a charge of its 85.5kWh battery. That works out to an incredible 5.0mi/kWh.
There’s also a CLA Shooting Brake on the way that promises to be nearly as efficient, boasting a range of up to 469 miles from the same battery. Both cars use a 800V electrical system (like you’ll find a Porsche Taycan), which allows drivers to restore almost 250 miles of range in around 15 minutes.
But it’s not just the technology under the skin of the CLA that’s impressive. The Mercedes is also incredibly comfortable and refined, which is ideal for the long motorway journeys this car was born to tackle, plus the interior looks and feels as sophisticated as you’d hope from a Mercedes
2. Dacia Spring Extreme 100 – 5.0 miles per kWh
The dinky Dacia Spring is proof that it's not the size that matters, it's how you use it. Last year the cut-price electric city car received a series of significant upgrades, including replacing the already small 26.8kWh battery with an even smaller 24.3kWh unit that uses LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry.
While the battery shrunk, thanks to aerodynamic improvements such as a rear spoiler and the car barely weighing more than a tonne, the 140-mile official range stayed the same. That means this sub-£16k runabout achieves the same efficiency rating of 5.0mi/kWh as the cutting-edge CLA.
Both the Expression 75 and Extreme 100 Spring have the same battery pack and Dacia says they’re equally efficient. However the latter is not just more powerful – capable of 0-62mph in 9.6 seconds, not 12.3 – it charges slightly quicker and comes with more equipment, yet still only costs just over £16k
3. Tesla Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive – 4.8 miles per kWh
The Tesla Model 3 has long been one of the most efficient EVs on sale, with rivals unable to come close in this area, not just on paper but in the real world, as we found time after time during testing.
There are four versions of the trailblazing electric saloon available now and all of them are able to squeeze an impressive amount of range out of their batteries. However, the best of the bunch in this regard is the entry-level ‘Rear-Wheel Drive’ model, which offers up to 332 miles of range from its 62.5kWh battery, and is supposed to be able to average economy of 4.8mi/kWh.
There are, of course, Long Range versions of the Model 3 available, which are good for up to a claimed 466 miles on a single charge from their slightly larger 85kWh battery. That means they average closer to 4.6mi/kWh, which is still undeniably impressive and ahead of rivals, too
4. Fiat 500e Icon 24kWh – 4.8 miles per kWh
The Fiat 500e might be close to six years old now (and in dire need of some upgrades if you ask us), but the little retro-inspired EV still has two things going for it: chic looks and its impressive efficiency.
Every edition of the runabout is supposed to be very frugal, but the best performer in this particular area is the base Icon model with the 24kWh battery, which is claimed to be able to average up to 4.8 mi/kWh. Although we should add that with that powerpack the 500e only offers a 118-mile range, which is less than the Dacia Spring can manage.
Fortunately a bigger 42kWh battery is available, which ups the maximum range to 199 miles and is nearly as efficient. During a twin test against the Renault 5 last year, we averaged 4.4mi/kWh after driving across a variety of roads, including on a motorway, but hit 5.2mi/kWh just driving in town, which is of course the Italian’s natural habitat
5. Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive – 4.5 miles per kWh
It’s hardly surprising that the Tesla Model Y is one of the most efficient electric cars around when it shares so much with the Model 3. And as with its sleeker saloon sibling, it’s the entry-level ‘Rear-Wheel Drive’ that squeezes the most range out of its battery: 314 miles from a 63kWh pack, to be exact, and it can average up to 4.5 mi/kWh.
We didn’t see anything that high during our recent group test, when we pitted this exact version of the Model Y against the new Smart #5 and Kia EV5. However, the 3.6mi/kWh efficiency the American model achieved was still far more than its rivals could manage in our hands.
The Tesla has won the day thanks in part to its efficiency, plus the vast amount of space onboard, good ride comfort and refinement. Access to all of the manufacturer’s Superchargers across the country is another factor in the Model Y’s favour.
More efficient electric cars
These efficient electric cars couldn’t quite break the top five most economical electric cars on the market, but are efficient in their own right.
- MINI Cooper E Classic – 4.5 miles per kWh
- Peugeot E-208 Allure 51kWh – 4.4 miles per kWh
- Volkswagen ID.3 Match Pure 52kWh – 4.4 miles per kWh
- Kia EV4 Air 81kWh – 4.3 miles per kWh
- Renault 5 Evolution 40kWh Urban Range – 4.3 miles per kWh
