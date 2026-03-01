For some, the miles-per-gallon an ICE or hybrid car can deliver could be the deciding factor. But that’s not always the case when it comes to electric cars, where people tend to focus on range rather than efficiency.

An EV’s range is important; if you commute 50 miles each day or regularly visit relatives on the other side of the country, you don’t want a car that can barely make it out of your postcode before needing a top-up.

But if an electric SUV only has a 300-mile range because of its huge battery, it will cost lots to charge. That’s why we think it’s equally important to consider an EV’s claimed efficiency – measured in miles-per-kilowatt-hour – as well its range before buying. These are the 10 most efficient EVs on the market right now according to the manufacturers official WLTP efficiency testing programme.

1. Mercedes CLA 250+ Sport Edition – 5.0 miles per kWh

The Mercedes CLA not only delivers class-leading range and charging speeds, it's way ahead of its rivals when it comes to efficiency. Thanks to a new, cutting-edge platform and powertrain, the saloon can cover 483 miles on a charge of its 85.5kWh battery. That works out to an incredible 5.0mi/kWh.