From the outside, basic lighting gives away that this is the base model, but you’re not really left wanting for standard kit when compared with the rest of the Model Y line-up. A claimed range of 313 miles is identical to the Kia’s.

Tester’s notes

Tesla has always produced fast EVs, but the reality is that even the Model Y Standard has more than enough performance for most needs. It offers instant responses, while the rear-wheel-drive configuration has good traction where front-wheel drive rivals struggle to get the power to the road.

We’d just like a bit more steering feel and weight to make the most of the car’s chassis. The wheel is overly light and almost nervous in its response to inputs; it feels more like you’re playing an arcade racer than actually driving.

If you only ever encounter the entry-level Model Y, then you’ll probably be happy with it. But compared with the rest of the range, there are some very obvious compromises that have been made to keep costs down.

The cabin is remarkably austere, almost taxi-like in its specification with no frills, grey cloth upholstery and acres of black plastic. The basic exterior lighting takes away the only interesting element of the design, while the tinny clang of the paper-thin bonnet as it’s closed is jarring and the untrimmed ‘frunk’ is disappointing.

Head-to-head

On the road

While the Kia is front-wheel drive and the other two send power to the rear, all three models deliver predictable, vice-free handling. The Smart has the softest ride of these three, and there’s more body roll here than in the Tesla. The Kia offers a good balance. All three cars feel quick enough off the line, while the Smart edges ahead for refinement, with a quieter cabin than either competitor at all speeds.

Tech highlights

If the Tesla didn’t have a touchscreen, the cabin would be bare, but thankfully the firm’s tech is easy to use, while the reintroduction of the indicator stalk is welcome. The EV5’s infotainment is carried over from the rest of the Kia line-up, but the climate panel is obscured by the steering wheel. Smart’s large touchscreen is quick to react, but there are a few too many screens to navigate through.

Price and running

While the entry-level Tesla is the priciest model here, it has the least equipment. The Smart feels upmarket and is generously specced, with the Kia offering a decent mix of equipment for the price. The Model Y was more efficient than the EV5 on test, and both were well ahead of the Smart #5. Only the Tesla comes with a heat pump as standard – higher-spec versions of its rivals include one.

Practicality

Tesla only quotes boot space to the roof, but its car also has the lowest load lip. The Smart has a decent boot and back seats, with electric adjustment for the seat backs, but the EV5 is roomier in two-seat mode. Under-floor storage is good in the Tesla and Smart, and they have more space than the Kia in the nose, too. It’s worth noting that the Model Y’s area looks unfinished in this base-spec version.

Safety

Both the Tesla and Smart offer sensor systems that relay the position of vehicles, objects and pedestrians on their respective screens, although the Model Y’s set-up is more detailed and faster to relay information. All three cars have high levels of safety assistance, but the Kia offers the simplest way to deactivate the speed- limit warning – simply give the volume mute button a long press and it cancels.

Ownership

Kia’s seven-year warranty is an attractive proposition for longer-term buyers, while Tesla offers hassle-free charging with its Supercharger network. Free servicing is also included when buying on finance. Smart’s three-year warranty looks stingy compared with both rivals’ cover – the Tesla has four years of cover – but at least there is no mileage limit and breakdown assistance lasts for the same period.

Verdict

Winner: Tesla Model Y

The basic Model Y lacks some of the neat touches of higher-spec versions, and it’s clear where some of the savings have been made inside and out, but overall it’s still one of the best electric family SUVs on sale.