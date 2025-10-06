Kia PV5 review

The PV5’s main USP is that it’s set up to support third-party apps, which will be of particular interest to those looking to run a PV5 Cargo for their business. Such systems could allow customers to control the refrigerated rear compartment, for example, or use a route-planner for parcel drop-offs.

Expert view, on design

“Material quality inside the PV5 is reasonable, if far from exceptional. But it should stand up well to the rigours of family life.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor, when he drove the Kia PV5 on Korean roads for the international media launch

Boot space & practicality Something this big and boxy simply has to be practical. Thankfully, the Kia PV5 is exactly that

Pros Massive boot

Loads of head and legroom

Plenty of storage solutions Cons Huge tailgate

Second row splits 60:40

Seven-seater comes later

The PV5 Passenger is unashamedly based on the Cargo version of the van with the same name, so it’s no surprise that it gets full marks for practicality. It’s massive inside, whether you’re looking to carry people, luggage or both. The rear-seat compartment is frankly huge, and the boot should swallow anything your family can throw at it.

One small annoyance is that the front windows can’t (or won’t) lower completely, while those in the back are restricted to a small sliding porthole if passengers feel the need for some ventilation. Our car was an early five-seat model, so at this stage we’re unable to offer any verdict on the third row, although we suspect – given the size of the boot – that big kids will be just fine back there. Certainly more so than those forced into the rear of a Peugeot E-5008.

Dimensions Length 4,695mm Width 1,895mm Height 1,923mm Number of seats Five (seven-seat model on sale in 2026) Boot space 1,320/2,300 litres

Dimensions and size

At just under 4.7 metres long, the PV5 isn’t as cumbersome as you might expect. It’s more than 300mm shorter than a BMW 5 Series and 17mm stubbier than a Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which should make it easy enough to live with day to day. Indeed, the short bonnet and upright rear end help when manoeuvring – aided by the standard-fit reversing camera.

Seats and passenger space

Up front, the low window line, cleverly disguised by the black exterior trim, gives a great view out, while in the back that tall roof and boxy shape once again trump even the mere notion of an SUV when it comes to outright practicality. There is more leg and headroom than a six-foot adult will know what to do with, and the completely flat floor means even those in the middle will be happy. It’s a shame that Kia didn’t choose to fit three individual seats, however; the bench splits and folds 60:40, and only the outer chairs have Isofix mounts.

Boot space

Opening the painfully slow electric tailgate reveals a huge, square, open space with a remarkably low load lip that will make hauling heavy or bulky items into the boot a cinch. Total load volume with the second row of seats in place stands at 1,320 litres, measured only to the parcel shelf. Fold those seats and you’ll have something akin to a van (2,300 litres) – albeit with a big step in the floor to account for the rear bench. Just beware that you’ll need to leave plenty of room behind the vehicle when parking, because there’s no separate-opening glass section through which to throw shopping bags or luggage.

Towing

The Kia PV5 is officially rated to tow up to 450kg – 300kg less than an ID. Buzz. That’s probably no bad thing, as hooking a trailer up to something so blocky and bluff-fronted wouldn’t do the 250-odd-mile range any favours whatsoever.

Expert view, on practicality

“The Kia PV5 is hands down one of the most practical cars on sale; huge boot, loads of legroom; this MPV majors on versatility.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor, when he drove the Kia PV5 on Korean roads for the international media launch

Reliability & safety The PV5 is brand new, so we’ve no reliability or crash-test data yet. But Kia has a strong reputation and excellent warranty cover

Pros Same warranty as Kia cars

Good standard safety kit

Kia’s reputation for customer care Cons No Euro NCAP rating yet

Only top trim has full ADAS suite

Not as plush as some SUVs

Being so new, the Kia PV5 hasn’t yet been subjected to the usual Euro NCAP independent crash tests. Likewise, we’ve no data on the vehicle’s reliability – though Kia does tend to have a good reputation for aftersales care, which is backed up by the standard seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty. However, it only finished 18th (out of 31 brands) in our 2025 Driver Power owner satisfaction survey.