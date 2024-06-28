Peugeot E-5008 review

In 2025, there will be an all-wheel drive version of the E-5008 with 315bhp and another with up to 410 miles of range thanks to a whopping 98kWh battery. But the first to arrive is the ‘Electric 210’ which features a 73kWh battery and 210bhp front-mounted motor.

The order books won't open in the UK until the autumn, so pricing is still under wraps. But we’ve been told to expect a roughly £2,500 premium over the equivalent E-3008, which would mean a starting price of just over £48,000 for the E-5008. That would undercut the Mercedes EQB by around £5,000, be over £10,000 cheaper than the ID. Buzz LWB that just launched, or roughly £17k less than the most basic Kia EV9.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With such a small price bump over the E-3008, we think many potential buyers will skip right past its smaller stablemate and go straight for its more practical E-5008. Peugeot thinks so too, because it’s considering launching a five-seat version for customers who know the third-row seats will never see any use.

For now, every E-5008 will come with seven seats as standard, along with a 21-inch curved HD screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. Upgrading from Allure to GT trim – the only two trim options – will add Alcantara upholstery, a hands-free powered tailgate, heated front seats, and adaptive cruise control.

Electric motor, drive & performance The E-5008 is comfortable, quiet and quick enough, but it’s not the most fun EV to drive

Model Power 0-62mph Top speed Electric 210 Single Motor 210bhp 9.7 seconds 105mph Electric 230 Long Range Single Motor 228bhp TBC 105mph Electric 320 Dual Motor AWD 315bhp TBC 112mph

So far, the only Peugeot E-5008 we’ve tried is the ‘Electric 210’ version in Sweden. Power delivery from the 210bhp e-motor is smooth and much more progressive than in some EVs. It doesn’t have the rapid acceleration some have come to expect of EVs, even if you mash the accelerator in Sport mode. Still, the 9.7 second 0-62mph time of this 2.2-tonne SUV compares well with entry-level versions of the Kia EV9, and there’s enough still on tap in the E-5008 for overtaking and keeping pace with motorway traffic.