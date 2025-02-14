Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 gain hot 321bhp model as part of 2025 range updates

The Peugeot E-5008 large family SUV and E-3008 coupé-SUV will soon be available with a hot new dual-motor powertrain that delivers 321bhp and all-wheel drive. It’s part of a smattering of updates the French brand is making to the two electric SUVs, and other models, for 2025.

The new Dual Motor 325 set-up consists of a 250bhp electric motor on the front axle, plus a 110bhp e-motor for the rear wheels. It should be able to propel the E-5008 and E-3008 from 0-62mph in around eight seconds, although performance figures for the new variants haven’t been confirmed yet.

The same goes for range figures, but we expect the Dual Motor 325 set-up to get the same 73kWh battery as the base E-5008 and E-3008, so it should provide a range of around 300 miles.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The E-5008, which until now has been offered exclusively with seven seats, is also set to get the option of a five-seat layout for customers who don’t need the third row. An added benefit of this is that five-seat models will boast an enormous 994 litres of boot capacity, which is 78 litres more than the standard seven-seat model with the third row folded away.

With the second row folded down, five-seat E-5008s will offer a van-like 2,310 litres of luggage capacity, which Peugeot says is enough space for two large suitcases, a medium-sized one and 12 small cases.

Finally, the E-5008 and E-3008 are receiving a new battery pre-heating system, which is linked to the cabin pre-heating, that’s designed to optimise charging speeds in cold weather. Eventually, the pre-heating of the battery will be managed through the cars’ Trip Planner, so can be automatically activated when routes involve a top-up.

Meanwhile, the new 192bhp plug-in hybrid set-up offered in the latest 3008 and 5008 will be available soon in Peugeot’s 308 hatchback and 408 fastback.

The snappily named ‘Plug-In Hybrid 195 e-DCS7’ powertrain pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 123bhp electric motor. The latter is powered by a 21kWh battery that can provide more than 50 miles of pure-electric range.

CHECK OUT OUR LATEST PEUGEOT E-3008 DEALS