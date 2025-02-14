Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 gain hot 321bhp model as part of 2025 range updates

The Peugeot E-5008, which was launched as a seven-seater, will also soon be available with a five-seat layout

By:Ellis Hyde
14 Feb 2025
Peugeot E-3008 - front tracking

The Peugeot E-5008 large family SUV and E-3008 coupé-SUV will soon be available with a hot new dual-motor powertrain that delivers 321bhp and all-wheel drive. It’s part of a smattering of updates the French brand is making to the two electric SUVs, and other models, for 2025. 

The new Dual Motor 325 set-up consists of a 250bhp electric motor on the front axle, plus a 110bhp e-motor for the rear wheels. It should be able to propel the E-5008 and E-3008 from 0-62mph in around eight seconds, although performance figures for the new variants haven’t been confirmed yet. 

The same goes for range figures, but we expect the Dual Motor 325 set-up to get the same 73kWh battery as the base E-5008 and E-3008, so it should provide a range of around 300 miles. 

The E-5008, which until now has been offered exclusively with seven seats, is also set to get the option of a five-seat layout for customers who don’t need the third row. An added benefit of this is that five-seat models will boast an enormous 994 litres of boot capacity, which is 78 litres more than the standard seven-seat model with the third row folded away.

With the second row folded down, five-seat E-5008s will offer a van-like 2,310 litres of luggage capacity, which Peugeot says is enough space for two large suitcases, a medium-sized one and 12 small cases. 

Finally, the E-5008 and E-3008 are receiving a new battery pre-heating system, which is linked to the cabin pre-heating, that’s designed to optimise charging speeds in cold weather. Eventually, the pre-heating of the battery will be managed through the cars’ Trip Planner, so can be automatically activated when routes involve a top-up.  

Meanwhile, the new 192bhp plug-in hybrid set-up offered in the latest 3008 and 5008 will be available soon in Peugeot’s 308 hatchback and 408 fastback. 

The snappily named ‘Plug-In Hybrid 195 e-DCS7’ powertrain pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 123bhp electric motor. The latter is powered by a 21kWh battery that can provide more than 50 miles of pure-electric range. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

