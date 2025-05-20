Car Deal of the Day: Ooh la la… posh Peugeot E-3008 is a petit £227 a month

Sharp design

326-mile range

Just £227.24 a month

If you want proof of how France’s Peugeot has become a desirable and daring car brand, then take a look at the undeniably stylish E-3008.

Its head-turning good looks and plush interior are its standout features, but as the quality has gone up, so has the price. Luckily, however, leasing deals like today’s featured offer take the pain away.

The E-3008 certainly isn’t the cheapest mid-size electric SUV on the market, yet Select Car Leasing is offering the posh Pug for just £227.24 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This two-year deal requires £3,080.88 as an initial payment, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. Need more? You can nudge up the limit to 8,000 a year for an extra £26.57 a month.

The deal bags you the entry-level Allure. But, as Peugeot has reinvented itself to be within touching distance of the established premium brands, Allure trim is nothing to be sniffed at.

The interior is bristling with luxuries such as a 21-inch curved display, which comprises the touchscreen infotainment system and digital dials for the driver. The in-built sat-nav is 3D, and there’s a third screen for the ‘i-Toggles’ – Peugeot-speak for configurable widgets.

Under the svelte body lies a 73kWh battery giving a claimed range of 326 miles, and in our testing we've found the real-world range to be a still-rather-impressive 300 miles.

Performance, meanwhile, is brisk enough thanks to a 207bhp motor, although the ride is on the firm side.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Peugeot E-3008 leasing offers from leading providers on our Peugeot E-3008 hub page.

Check out the Peugeot E-3008 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…