Car Deal of the Day: Jump into a fully loaded Leapmotor C10 at £191 a month

New to the UK market, the Leapmotor C10 is a spacious, electric family SUV with lots of kit. It’s our deal of the day for August 16
- Very high level of standard equipment
- 263-mile range
- Only £190.97 a month
We’re used to unknown Chinese car brands popping up with new electric cars at very tempting prices, so this Leapmotor C10 shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. It’s our Car Deal of the Day by virtue of being a well-equipped, mid-size SUV on a £191 lease deal.
Leapmotor isn’t even all that unfamiliar, or it shouldn’t be. It’s a Chinese start-up founded in 2015, but 20% is now owned by the Stellantis Group that’s also home to many more familiar car brands, including Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and Jeep.
We’ve already been impressed by the value proposition of the no-frills Leapmotor T03 city car and the C10 is the brand’s family-size SUV offering. Don’t expect the last word in EV tech, but it’s a roomy, full-loaded family car that makes good sense at this price.
And what is the price exactly? Well, the lease deal our experts spotted from Lease4Less on the Auto Express Buy A Car service involves a £2,562 initial payment followed by two years of £191 monthly payments. The mileage limit is 5,000, but you can go up to 8,000 miles for another £20 a month.
The C10 is a mid-size electric SUV in the mould of the Skoda Enyaq, Renault Scenic E-tech and Tesla Model Y, but it’s spacious for the class. You get a 218bhp power output that’s good for 0-62mph in 7.5 seconds, but the battery range is a little underwhelming by the standards of rivals at 261 miles. If you’re looking for a family SUV for a mid-length commute or school and shopping duties, the range shouldn’t be too much of an issue.
The equipment levels are far more competitive. All models get 20-inch alloy wheels, a sharp 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera, heated and cooled front seats, a powered tailgate and dual-zone air-conditioning. You couldn’t really ask for a lot more at this price.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Leapmotor C10 leasing offers from leading providers on our Leapmotor C10 leasing deals page.
