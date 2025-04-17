Car Deal of the Day: Jump into a fully loaded Leapmotor C10 at £191 a month

Very high level of standard equipment

263-mile range

Only £190.97 a month

We’re used to unknown Chinese car brands popping up with new electric cars at very tempting prices, so this Leapmotor C10 shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. It’s our Car Deal of the Day by virtue of being a well-equipped, mid-size SUV on a £191 lease deal.

Leapmotor isn’t even all that unfamiliar, or it shouldn’t be. It’s a Chinese start-up founded in 2015, but 20% is now owned by the Stellantis Group that’s also home to many more familiar car brands, including Citroen, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Fiat and Jeep.

We’ve already been impressed by the value proposition of the no-frills Leapmotor T03 city car and the C10 is the brand’s family-size SUV offering. Don’t expect the last word in EV tech, but it’s a roomy, full-loaded family car that makes good sense at this price.

And what is the price exactly? Well, the lease deal our experts spotted from Lease4Less on the Auto Express Buy A Car service involves a £2,562 initial payment followed by two years of £191 monthly payments. The mileage limit is 5,000, but you can go up to 8,000 miles for another £20 a month.