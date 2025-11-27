Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 Hybrid+ at just £173 a month

Spacious five-door supermini

Efficient hybrid powertrain – over 64mpg

Just £172.87 a month

It's no easy thing scooping the Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year category win in the Auto Express New Car Awards, and only the best take top honours twice in succession. But that's exactly what the MG3 Hybrid+ has managed – and affordability is its calling card.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the mini MG for just £172.87 a month right now, making it one of the cheapest hybrids around.

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,374.44, and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year limit. Bumping this up to 8,000 a year will cost you £8 extra a month, so we'd probably opt for that to get more flexibility.

The MG3 is a bit of a rare thing these days. It launched last year as a brand new model showing that the supermini sector wasn't dead, despite cars like the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio deciding time was up.

The Hybrid+ pairs a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a three-speed automatic gearbox. Total power is a pretty potent 192bhp – the type of power figure that you'd find in a hot hatchback not that long ago.

This super-efficient powertrain delivers some real wallet-pleasing numbers, with MG claiming combined fuel consumption is over 64mpg.

The MG3 Hybrid+ isn't just quick and efficient, it's also pretty roomy. Interior space is certainly on the larger side compared to some superminis, with there being more than enough space for a couple of six-foot passengers in the back seats.

Top-spec Trophy is the trim on offer here, which brings heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry, and rear privacy glass.

