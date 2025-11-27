Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Black Friday Car Deal of the Day: Fuel-sipping MG3 Hybrid+ at just £173 a month

The MG3 offers space and the potential for seriously low running costs. It’s our Deal of the Day for November 27.

By:George Armitage
27 Nov 2025
MG 3 Hybrid + long-term test - front tracking
  • Spacious five-door supermini
  • Efficient hybrid powertrain – over 64mpg
  • Just £172.87 a month

It's no easy thing scooping the Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year category win in the Auto Express New Car Awards, and only the best take top honours twice in succession. But that's exactly what the MG3 Hybrid+ has managed – and affordability is its calling card.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Milease is offering the mini MG for just £172.87 a month right now, making it one of the cheapest hybrids around. 

All that's needed to get this two-year deal underway is an initial payment of £2,374.44, and there's a 5,000-miles-a-year limit. Bumping this up to 8,000 a year will cost you £8 extra a month, so we'd probably opt for that to get more flexibility. 

The MG3 is a bit of a rare thing these days. It launched last year as a brand new model showing that the supermini sector wasn't dead, despite cars like the Ford Fiesta and Kia Rio deciding time was up. 

The Hybrid+ pairs a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and a three-speed automatic gearbox. Total power is a pretty potent 192bhp –  the type of power figure that you'd find in a hot hatchback not that long ago. 

This super-efficient powertrain delivers some real wallet-pleasing numbers, with MG claiming combined fuel consumption is over 64mpg.

The MG3 Hybrid+ isn't just quick and efficient, it's also pretty roomy. Interior space is certainly on the larger side compared to some superminis, with there being more than enough space for a couple of six-foot passengers in the back seats. 

MG3 - dashboard

Top-spec Trophy is the trim on offer here, which brings heated front seats and steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry, and rear privacy glass.  

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG3 leasing offers from leading providers on our MG3 page.

Deals on MG3 rivals

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

New in-stock Toyota YarisCash £21,623Avg. savings £2,186
New Toyota Yaris

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

New in-stock Dacia SanderoCash £14,309Avg. savings £579
New Dacia Sandero

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

New in-stock Vauxhall CorsaCash £16,082Avg. savings £5,547
New Vauxhall Corsa

Check out the MG3 Hybrid+ deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

