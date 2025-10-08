Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Tesla Model 3 Standard slashes entry price and running costs

A new cut-price version of the best-selling electric saloon offers 332 miles of range and the lowest insurance rating of any Tesla

By:Ellis Hyde
9 Jan 2026
Tesla Model 3 Standard - front15

A new entry-level ‘Standard’ version of the Tesla Model 3  has landed in the UK and is available to order from £37,990 – meaning it’s knocked a healthy £2,000 off the best-selling EV’s starting price - or from £249 per month.

For context, at the time of writing the most basic version of the Polestar 2 starts from £45,160, the BYD Seal is priced from £45,705 and the cheapest BMW i4 is £51,370. Not only is it significantly cheaper than the competition, the cut-price Model 3’s 332-mile range is on a par with theirs.

The Tesla Model 3 Standard is also a significant £7,000 cheaper than the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version it sits below, which is now referred to as ‘Premium’ in the car’s line-up. 

On top of that, Tesla has reduced the top speed and acceleration in the Model 3 Standard slightly compared to the old base version, allowing it to achieve the lowest insurance rating of any Tesla to date – group 32 out of 50 – which will reduce running costs for buyers. It can still do 0-62mph in 6.2 seconds though, so it’s not slow by any means.

The Model 3 Standard follows hot on the heels of the Standard edition of the Model Y that went on sale last month and is available through the  Auto Express Buy A Car service from £41,990. Tesla followed the same formula for both, taking the existing base variant of the cars and removing a few of the premium features to bring their starting prices down. 

For instance, the interior now features cloth and vegan leather trim and upholstery, instead of fully faux-leather, there’s no subwoofer for the sound system, no ventilated front seats or heated rear seats, no FM or AM radio tuner, no rear touchscreen and no ambient lighting. 

Tesla Model 3 Standard - rear15

The ‘Autosteer’ driver-assistance technology and active dampers found in every other Model 3s are gone, too, meanwhile the steering wheel is now only manually adjustable.

The Model 3 Standard does come with the same 15.4-inch central touchscreen, however, plus a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, adaptive headlights, heated front seats, two wireless charging pads on the centre console and a set of new 18-inch ‘Photon’ aero-optimised wheels. You also get access to Tesla’s Supercharger network and smart features like Dog Mode. 

The first examples of the new Model 3 Standard should be delivered to UK customers by the end of the February. 

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

