The cut-price Tesla Model Y Standard is now available to order in the UK from £41,990 – some £3,000 less than the previous entry-level version it replaces – or from £299 per month.

We were among the first to drive the new Model Y Standard last month, before it was confirmed that it would be coming to the UK.

Despite the price cut, Tesla’s electric SUV is still several thousand pounds more expensive than key rivals such as the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq and Smart #5. Those are all available from less than £40,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

However, the Model Y Standard is a significant £7,000 cheaper than the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version it sits below, which is now referred to as ‘Premium’ in the line-up. That price differential makes sense, considering the features that have been removed from the entry-level version to make it more affordable.

For starters, the Model Y Standard doesn’t feature a light bar at the front or rear like other versions, and there’s no panoramic glass roof, which has been standard on every version of the SUV until now. The front and rear bumpers have also been simplified, and it rides on a set of passive dampers, not the frequency-selective ones others get.