New Tesla Model Y Standard hits the UK, offering 314 miles of range for less than £42k
The Model Y Standard offers 314 miles of range and is £7,000 cheaper than the next version in the line-up
The cut-price Tesla Model Y Standard is now available to order in the UK from £41,990 – some £3,000 less than the previous entry-level version it replaces – or from £299 per month.
We were among the first to drive the new Model Y Standard last month, before it was confirmed that it would be coming to the UK.
Despite the price cut, Tesla’s electric SUV is still several thousand pounds more expensive than key rivals such as the Renault Scenic, Skoda Enyaq and Smart #5. Those are all available from less than £40,000 through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.
However, the Model Y Standard is a significant £7,000 cheaper than the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive version it sits below, which is now referred to as ‘Premium’ in the line-up. That price differential makes sense, considering the features that have been removed from the entry-level version to make it more affordable.
For starters, the Model Y Standard doesn’t feature a light bar at the front or rear like other versions, and there’s no panoramic glass roof, which has been standard on every version of the SUV until now. The front and rear bumpers have also been simplified, and it rides on a set of passive dampers, not the frequency-selective ones others get.
Inside, the seat upholstery is vegan leather and cloth with fabric trim, the sound system uses seven speakers rather than the nine in other variants and the touchscreen for passengers has been removed. In addition, the steering wheel now has to be adjusted manually, with no electric assistance.
However, the Model Y Standard does still feature a 15.4-inch central touchscreen, two wireless charging pads, hands-free tailgate, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, plus there’s a new, more open centre console design inspired by the one offered in the Cybertruck.
The Model Y Standard gets a smaller battery than the rest of the line-up, which combined with aero tweaks, supposedly makes this the most efficient SUV Tesla has made yet. As usual, the company hasn’t revealed how big the battery is, but it will offer 314 miles of range from a single charge.
With a maximum charging speed of 175kW, Tesla says drivers can add up to 162 miles of range in just 15 minutes. A single electric motor drives the rear wheels and is good for 0-60mph in less than seven seconds.
The first examples of the new Model Y Standard should be delivered to UK customers in early 2026.
