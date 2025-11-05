Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7

Retro charm has beaten futuristic minimalism, after the Renault 5 outsold the Tesla Model Y in October. However, both EV titans were overtaken by a petrol-powered and punchily priced newcomer from China, suggesting value for money remains more of a priority for British buyers than lower carbon emissions.

In October, the UK’s best-selling electric car was the quirky Renault 5 hatchback, with the French firm’s managing director, Adam Wood, describing it as “a game-changer, desirable for being as fun to look at as it is to drive, and as appealing to the head as much as to the heart. It is not just a best-selling electric car: it is a car that buyers are flocking to irrespective of its powertrain.”

Such bumper sales mean that almost half (49 per cent) of Renault’s UK sales last month were fully electric, with one in four of all new cars registered in October – regardless of brand – being zero emissions.

Even so, this still wasn’t enough to bump the Renault, or any other EVs for that matter, into the top 10 sellers list; the best-selling car overall in October was (surprise, surprise) the Ford Puma. Perhaps most interesting, however, was that China's Jaecoo 7 was the nation’s sixth-best seller, with just over 2,600 examples registered last month alone. In fact, so far in 2025 Jaecoo has outsold the likes of Citroen and Lexus, while compatriot BYD has registered more new vehicles than Dacia, Cupra or MINI.