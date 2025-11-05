Renault 5 outsells Tesla Model Y, but both are beaten by Jaecoo 7
Renault’s retro hatchback topped the EV sales charts in October, but even it couldn’t come close to internal-combustion alternatives from China
Retro charm has beaten futuristic minimalism, after the Renault 5 outsold the Tesla Model Y in October. However, both EV titans were overtaken by a petrol-powered and punchily priced newcomer from China, suggesting value for money remains more of a priority for British buyers than lower carbon emissions.
In October, the UK’s best-selling electric car was the quirky Renault 5 hatchback, with the French firm’s managing director, Adam Wood, describing it as “a game-changer, desirable for being as fun to look at as it is to drive, and as appealing to the head as much as to the heart. It is not just a best-selling electric car: it is a car that buyers are flocking to irrespective of its powertrain.”
Such bumper sales mean that almost half (49 per cent) of Renault’s UK sales last month were fully electric, with one in four of all new cars registered in October – regardless of brand – being zero emissions.
Even so, this still wasn’t enough to bump the Renault, or any other EVs for that matter, into the top 10 sellers list; the best-selling car overall in October was (surprise, surprise) the Ford Puma. Perhaps most interesting, however, was that China's Jaecoo 7 was the nation’s sixth-best seller, with just over 2,600 examples registered last month alone. In fact, so far in 2025 Jaecoo has outsold the likes of Citroen and Lexus, while compatriot BYD has registered more new vehicles than Dacia, Cupra or MINI.
This isn’t only indicative of how British buyers are attracted to the rock-bottom prices of Chinese models, but also how electric-car adoption appears to be slowing. Insight director at vehicle analytics firm Cox Automotive, Philip Nothard, said: “Despite October's slight growth, the market continues to tread choppy waters amid fragile consumer sentiment and policy uncertainty. These latest figures reveal that electric vehicle adoption is slowing, with just 22.4 per cent year-to-date registrations.”
With this in mind, Nothard described the Government’s 2026 ZEV mandate target of 33 per cent of all car sales being zero-emission as “unrealistic”. Following the introduction of the Electric Car Grant, which offers up to £3,750 off the price of some new EVs, many believe the way to turbocharge adoption of electric cars is to ensure charging for those without a driveway is not only accessible, but affordable, too.
John Lewis, CEO of chargepoint operator char.gy, said: “These figures show the transition is gaining real traction – but we have to make sure it reaches every street. The challenge now is making charging as easy for the driver without a driveway as it is for those who plug in at home. That’s how we make this shift fair for everyone.”
Tell us which new car you’re interested in and get the very best offers from our network of over 5,500 UK dealers to compare. Let’s go…
Find a car with the experts