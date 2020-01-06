Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week, we have exclusive images of the new Ford Fiesta and get a first taste of the Jaguar GT

By:Pete Baiden
17 Dec 2025
Auto Express 1,912

In this week’s huge special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the Ford Fiesta’s return, with exclusive images showing how the popular supermini could look.

We also hit the road in the new Renault Clio to see if we should be getting excited for its UK arrival in early 2027.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we ride shotgun in Jaguar’s make-or-break GT limo and take a look back at all the major motoring news and reviews from 2025.

In the drives section, we get to grips with the latest BMW iX3, hit the road in the Chery Tiggo 9 and try out the Mercedes CLA Hybrid.

If that wasn’t enough, we bring together some of the biggest icons from the 1990s, including the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Audi S2 Coupe, BMW M5 and many more.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £5.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express

Skip advert
Advertisement
Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag
Dacia Spring facelift - front

Dacia Spring EV updated for 2026, and it’s still got a tiny price tag

The Dacia Spring has been improved for 2026, but a replacement could come soon
News
16 Dec 2025
Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained
Ford Bronco Sport 2025

Inside Ford’s big comeback plan: Fiesta, small SUV, hybrid and VW relationship all explained

Exclusive analysis reveals Ford’s comeback plan: new Fiesta EV, hybrid crossover and working with Renault and VW
Features
11 Dec 2025
New Renault Clio 2027 review: latest hybrid supermini is worth waiting for
Renault Clio Hybrid E-Tech - front

New Renault Clio 2027 review: latest hybrid supermini is worth waiting for

The Renault Clio isn't due to arrive in the UK until 2027, but we've already been for a drive
Road tests
16 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content