All-new Ford Fiesta previewed in this week's special Auto Express

In this week’s huge special issue of Auto Express we have the lowdown on the Ford Fiesta’s return, with exclusive images showing how the popular supermini could look.

We also hit the road in the new Renault Clio to see if we should be getting excited for its UK arrival in early 2027.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Plus, we ride shotgun in Jaguar’s make-or-break GT limo and take a look back at all the major motoring news and reviews from 2025.

In the drives section, we get to grips with the latest BMW iX3, hit the road in the Chery Tiggo 9 and try out the Mercedes CLA Hybrid.

If that wasn’t enough, we bring together some of the biggest icons from the 1990s, including the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Audi S2 Coupe, BMW M5 and many more.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

Subscribe

The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.