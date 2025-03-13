Up front, the seats are comfortable, and in order to see over the massive screens the somewhat high driving position is beneficial, but as a result the low and cocooned feeling of the previous CLA is a thing of the past.

Dimensions Length 4,723 Width 1,855 Height 1,468 Number of seats 5 Boot space 405l (+ 101l front)

Dimensions and size

Just like before, the CLA is more of an Audi A3 saloon rival than that of cars like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2, despite costing the same or more than that pair. The CLA is also relatively tall and narrow for a car of this capability – this is good news for drivability in towns and cities, but leads to an awkward exterior design on account of the technical package.

Boot space

The 405-litre boot is pretty standard, but comes with some underfloor storage for the cables which is a nice touch. All single-motor CLAs also come with a generous front boot of 101 litres which is great for stashing charging cables.

Towing

Mercedes offers an 1,800kg towing capacity on all CLA with EQ Technology models.

Reliability & safety Mercedes has a great reputation for safety, and we have no reason to think this new era will be any different

Pros Cons Full five-star rating expected

Full suite of ADAS

Low centre of gravity Reliability data is limited

Being a brand new generation of car there’s no real data about reliability, but an added bonus of the simplified electronic architecture should help keep the bugs at bay.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Automatic braking

Blind Spot View Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Lane Keeping Assist Euro NCAP safety rating - 5

Adult occupant protection - 89%

Child occupant protection - 87%

Vulnerable road user protection - 64%

Safety assist - 87%

Buying and owning

There’s no reason to spend more on the more unattractive, less efficient and very un-sporty AMG Line. The key elements are all there in the base Sport Edition – a panoramic roof, the same charging speeds and the 14-inch infotainment system.

Alternatives

This is where things get tricky, as the CLA is an exceptional car in isolation, but when considered in context of other cars in the market, its inflated price point and superb range mean it’s outgrown its former class and now headbutts into the sector above without the physical dimensions to support it.

A Tesla Model 3 Long Range is around 50 miles down in range, on paper, has a more basic-looking and feeling cabin and doesn’t feel half as well tuned for European roads, but it’s cheaper, has more space inside and comes with the added bonus of a supercharger network. As fans of engineering prowess, we’d suggest the Mercedes is the superior car, but Tesla’s overall package is still a tough one to bet against.

Things get easier against cars like the Polestar 2, which offer less of everything important, apart from space and practicality, for much the same price. We love the eccentric flair of the DS No8, and its range and price point are pretty similar to the Mercedes, despite being a class bigger (and then some). However, it’s quite a bit slower in a straight line, and is less efficient as it takes another 15kWh of battery size to match the Merc’s range figure.