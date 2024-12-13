Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes CLA will do 800 miles with just 20 minutes of charging

Cutting-edge charging tech and a slippery body allow the new Mercedes CLA to cover over 1,000km with two brief stops

By:Richard Ingram
13 Dec 2024
Mercedes CLA prototype - full front action

The new electric Mercedes CLA can apparently do 1,270km (789 miles) with just two 10-minute charging stops, according to the engineers in charge of the project. The feat is made possible by the car’s chunky 85kWh battery, plus the new MMA platform’s cutting-edge 800v electrical architecture and ultra-rapid charge speeds; Mercedes claims the car can “add 300km (186 miles) in 10 minutes”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mercedes recently revealed that the CLA, under test conditions, had managed a total of 2,309 miles in 24 hours at the Nardo Technical Centre in southern Italy. Timo Stegmaier, senior manager for the CLA’s electric drive system, told us the car had been charged “40 times, and each charging break was 10 minutes”.

We know the top-spec CLA will do up to 466 miles on a full battery. Stegmaier wouldn’t reveal the car’s charging curve or any targeted peak charge speed, but said for the record run the engineers “used a normal charging station” and “regularly saw 320kW” – matching the kind of numbers promised by the far pricier Porsche Taycan.

“Obviously the peak of 320[kW] won’t be maintained,” he said. “We cannot talk about how long you will have or what the curve looks like, but it’s a very important and interesting KPI for the customer.”

The new CLA is set to be revealed in full in the spring, before arriving in the UK later in the year. Mercedes recently announced that the multi-fuel MMA platform would see the CLA also offered with a hybrid powertrain; this model will be brought to market in 2026.

The four-door will be followed by a new Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, as well as replacements for the GLA and GLB – plus their electric EQA and EQB equivalents. 

However, as we reported earlier this year, future Mercedes EVs won’t use the maker’s EQ branding – at least not in the conventional sense. We’re therefore more likely to see the next iteration of electric cars badged ‘GLA with EQ Technology’, for example – consigning the EQA (and EQB) to the history books after just one generation.

Click here for our list of the electric cars with the longest range...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes CLA ride review: electric exec impresses from the passenger seat
Mercedes CLA prototype - front action

New Mercedes CLA ride review: electric exec impresses from the passenger seat

We hitch a lift up a snowy mountain in the first Mercedes on its new MMA architecture
Road tests
13 Dec 2024
New Mercedes CLA: EV next year, ahead of hybrid in 2026
Mercedes CLA prototype - front static

New Mercedes CLA: EV next year, ahead of hybrid in 2026

Mercedes has developed a brand new, “extremely efficient” electric powertrain for its Tesla Model 3 fighter
News
13 Dec 2024
Best coupes 2024/2025
Best coupes - header image

Best coupes 2024/2025

We pick out the cream of the coupe crop
Best cars & vans
25 Nov 2024
New Mercedes CLA to take on BMW 3 Series and Tesla Model 3 with petrol and EV power
New Mercedes CLA in camo - front 3/4

New Mercedes CLA to take on BMW 3 Series and Tesla Model 3 with petrol and EV power

Merc’s all-new compact saloon is due to hit the streets next year, as a rival to the next BMW 3 Series and Tesla Model 3
News
18 Nov 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers
Nissan Cube

ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers

Got an ICE car on order? Don’t bet on collecting it before the New Year…
News
10 Dec 2024
McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future
McLaren 750S Spider - front

McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future

Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings aims to “redefine high-performance mobility”
News
9 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content