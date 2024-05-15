Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Mercedes confirms future EQ cars will have traditional ‘class’ names

German brand’s boss confirms it is revamping its all-electric EQ naming strategy

By:Alastair Crooks
9 Oct 2024
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 - EQS badge

Mercedes-Benz is to revert its electric cars back to traditional model naming structures in the coming years as the first generation of its all-electric models come to the end of their life cycles. 

The German giant has used EQ to designate its EVs across eight models from EQA to EQS SUV, but the new electric G-Class marks a change in approach. Branded ‘G580 with EQ Technology’, rather than the previously touted Mercedes EQG that would follow the naming strategy, the electric G-Class sits alongside petrol, diesel and high-performance AMG models in one range of cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On whether the EQ naming system will be replaced with ‘EQ Technology’, Mercedes boss Ola Källenius told Auto Express: “The conversion has already started. And it started this year with the electric G [G 580 with EQ Technology]. As we go through these next few years, there will be the nomenclature that you know, S-Class, E-Class, C-Class and the SUV derivatives of those.”

Previously, Mercedes product manager Tobi Mantele had told us: “EQ is the technical lead, future electric Mercedes-Benz won’t be EQ.”

The manufacturer is aware of the brand cachet of cars such as the E-Class, and as electric cars are normalised as part of the model line-up, will revert to the traditional monikers of its petrol and diesel models. “EQ is the technical platform for the brand,” added a Mercedes spokesperson. “As soon as you go fully electric you wouldn’t want to drop a brand like S-Class.”

But Mercedes isn’t going all-in on electric just yet, promising further developments on plug-in hybrids in the near future, as well as 48-volt hybrid as a minimum on every petrol and diesel car.  

“We’re not throwing away other opportunities with our state-of-the-art ICE platforms,” added the spokesperson. “We have the best-performing PHEV according to range, and we’re updating those again.” 

Now check out the best electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best project cars 2024
Best project cars - header image

Best project cars 2024

Grab your toolkit and get stuck in as we reveal the best project cars to buy right now
Best cars & vans
21 Aug 2024
Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars
Pebble Beach Tour d&#039;Elegance

Monterey Car Week 2024: full show round-up and all the exclusive, luxury and performance cars

Some of the most iconic car brands lined up to unveil new metal in Monterey
News
20 Aug 2024
New Mercedes-AMG EV prepares to tempt Porsche Taycan buyers
New Mercedes-AMG EV supersaloon - front cornering

New Mercedes-AMG EV prepares to tempt Porsche Taycan buyers

Is the Porsche Taycan about to get its most serious performance EV rival yet? Mercedes-AMG thinks so…
News
6 Aug 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
Best cars & vans
23 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK
Hyundai-Samsung opinion

Cutting-edge Hyundai-Samsung cars will soon be in the UK

Mike Rutherford thinks the new partnership between South Korean giants Hyundai and Samsung is a match made in automotive heaven
Opinion
6 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo GS main image

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 October is a small car that’s been a big favourite with British buyers for over 30 years
News
6 Oct 2024
New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic
Renault 5 - front

New Renault 5 2024 review: a successful all-electric homage to a classic

We’ve been waiting to drive the reborn Renault 5 for what feels like years, but is it as good as we’d hoped it would be?
Road tests
7 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content