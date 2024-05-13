New Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 review: ambitious but flawed
The iconic G Wagen is now available with electric power, but it’s about as efficient as its boxy appearance suggests
Verdict
Mercedes’ attempt to make an all-electric G-Class has been largely successful. It has the presence, the quality and the performance – whether that’s on or off road – to honour the legendary model. With poor efficiency, average on-road refinement and a high price tag, it remains a difficult car to recommend and while impressive, the EV powertrain can’t match the character of the V8 model.
The Mercedes G-Class is a true icon, with unmistakable looks mixed with real off-road ability, helping it to secure half a million sales throughout its 45-year history. During that time the G-Class has transitioned into something of a fashion accessory for the rich and famous, but now we’re welcoming the biggest change to the model yet, with the first all-electric version.
It initially seemed like the electric G-Class was going to be called ‘EQG’, following on from Mercedes’ other EQ-branded EVs, although a recent nomenclature strategy change switched it to the far more clunky ‘G 580 with EQ Technology’. Having driven one in the UK for a week or so, we noticed most people referred to it as the ‘electric G-Class’, which is what we’ll do here.
While the electric G-Class might have an entirely different powertrain to the internal combustion-engined model, what it does share is astronomical pricing. The diesel G-Class will set you back just over £140,000 with the hot V8-powered G 63 coming in just under £190,000. The electric G-Class splits the two, at £154,870, and comes in just one trim level: the G 580 with EQ-Technology AMG Line Premium Plus.
Another element the electric G-Class shares with its petrol and diesel counterparts is styling. This is in keeping with Mercedes’ statement of ‘G-Class first, EV later’, so the characterful boxy proportions are retained, along with plenty of details that mark the retro-styled G-Class out from more contemporary-looking luxury SUVs.
Given there’s no big engine requiring cooling air behind that bluff front end, the grille has been blanked off to improve aerodynamic efficiency, along with a subtly tweaked front bumper, air vents in the wheelarches and a raised bonnet. All electric G-Classes get 20-inch wheels as standard and at the back there’s a squared-off shell for the charging cables, but you can specify a spare wheel case for a more traditional G-Class look, although this hinders rear visibility a little more.
Even with those aerodynamic measures, the electric G-Class is not exactly efficient – another trait it shares with the fossil fuel-burning models. Despite a colossal 116kWh battery, there’s a maximum range of 280 miles (just 14 miles more than a Vauxhall Corsa Electric). Regularly tap into the 579bhp produced via the four electric motors on each corner and you’ll struggle to see north of 200 miles between top-ups.
Unless you’re quite tall, you’ll have to use the side steps to jump into that elevated cabin and once you’re up there, you’re met with a truly exceptional interior. While the electric G-Class might be at the upper end of Mercedes’ model line-up, it uses a twin 12.3-inch screen layout on the dash, rather than the cinematic ‘Hyperscreen’ or new ‘Superscreen’ set-up with their much larger displays. Given the angular, more rugged design language of the G-Class, we think this is the correct decision and the MBUX infotainment itself remains a joy to use.
To make sure there’s no mistaking you’re in anything other than a G-Class, there’s plenty of character from the upright windscreen, passenger grab-handle, prominent bonnet lights and commanding driving position. While the swathes of carbon-fibre surfacing might not to be everyone’s taste, there’s no denying the G-Class is seriously well screwed-together inside. However, some frustrating elements from other Mercedes models are present, such as the fiddly haptic buttons on the steering wheel and sometimes unresponsive mouse pad on the centre console.
Despite the electric G-Class’s significant size, the retro design (just like the ICE versions) hinders practicality. The cabin feels cosier than you’d expect in the front and legroom is rather tight in the rear, given the car’s size. The boot capacity is quoted at 620 litres, 20 down on the petrol and diesel versions, thanks to a floor that’s slightly higher. But it’s still a massive loading area that has a vast opening thanks to that side-hinged rear door.
The electric model certainly has the look and feel of the regular G-Class nailed down and despite the difference in powertrain, Mercedes has worked hard to give its EV a similar driving experience to its siblings. Weight is even greater than the V8 model – being 445kg heavier, at 3,085kg – although it doesn’t really feel any more lumbering and heavy than the combustion-engined cars. Quick inputs on the fairly vague steering will upset the G-Class’ balance, but body roll is kept in check to a respectable degree, and the big Mercedes doesn’t baulk too much under hard braking and acceleration either.
Ride quality is good, thanks to bespoke coil springs and adaptive damping set up to control the extra weight – a Range Rover or even a BMW iX will filter out bumps and rough roads more successfully, however. Around town the electric G-Class does feel its size and weight, with the occasional jarring over potholes and the not-insignificant 13.6-metre turning circle. Thankfully, visibility is wonderful and the retro lights on the bonnet mean you can position the big Merc on the road easily.
Mercedes had to take measures to refine the electric G-Class with plastic coverings around the A-pillars and above the windscreen. But it’s not quite worked out, because the silent powertrain actually gives more prominence to tyre roar and wind noise in particular, thanks to that flat windscreen.
|Model:
|Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology
|Price:
|£154,870
|Powertrain:
|4x electric motors, 116kWh battery
|Power/torque:
|579bhp/1,164Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.7 seconds
|Top speed:
|112mph
|Range:
|280 miles
|Max charging:
|200kW 10-80% in 32 minutes
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,873/2,187/1,969mm
|On sale:
|Now
