New Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology 2025 review: ambitious but flawed

Unless you’re quite tall, you’ll have to use the side steps to jump into that elevated cabin and once you’re up there, you’re met with a truly exceptional interior. While the electric G-Class might be at the upper end of Mercedes’ model line-up, it uses a twin 12.3-inch screen layout on the dash, rather than the cinematic ‘Hyperscreen’ or new ‘Superscreen’ set-up with their much larger displays. Given the angular, more rugged design language of the G-Class, we think this is the correct decision and the MBUX infotainment itself remains a joy to use.

To make sure there’s no mistaking you’re in anything other than a G-Class, there’s plenty of character from the upright windscreen, passenger grab-handle, prominent bonnet lights and commanding driving position. While the swathes of carbon-fibre surfacing might not to be everyone’s taste, there’s no denying the G-Class is seriously well screwed-together inside. However, some frustrating elements from other Mercedes models are present, such as the fiddly haptic buttons on the steering wheel and sometimes unresponsive mouse pad on the centre console.

Despite the electric G-Class’s significant size, the retro design (just like the ICE versions) hinders practicality. The cabin feels cosier than you’d expect in the front and legroom is rather tight in the rear, given the car’s size. The boot capacity is quoted at 620 litres, 20 down on the petrol and diesel versions, thanks to a floor that’s slightly higher. But it’s still a massive loading area that has a vast opening thanks to that side-hinged rear door.

The electric model certainly has the look and feel of the regular G-Class nailed down and despite the difference in powertrain, Mercedes has worked hard to give its EV a similar driving experience to its siblings. Weight is even greater than the V8 model – being 445kg heavier, at 3,085kg – although it doesn’t really feel any more lumbering and heavy than the combustion-engined cars. Quick inputs on the fairly vague steering will upset the G-Class’ balance, but body roll is kept in check to a respectable degree, and the big Mercedes doesn’t baulk too much under hard braking and acceleration either.

Ride quality is good, thanks to bespoke coil springs and adaptive damping set up to control the extra weight – a Range Rover or even a BMW iX will filter out bumps and rough roads more successfully, however. Around town the electric G-Class does feel its size and weight, with the occasional jarring over potholes and the not-insignificant 13.6-metre turning circle. Thankfully, visibility is wonderful and the retro lights on the bonnet mean you can position the big Merc on the road easily.

Mercedes had to take measures to refine the electric G-Class with plastic coverings around the A-pillars and above the windscreen. But it’s not quite worked out, because the silent powertrain actually gives more prominence to tyre roar and wind noise in particular, thanks to that flat windscreen.

Model: Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology Price: £154,870 Powertrain: 4x electric motors, 116kWh battery Power/torque: 579bhp/1,164Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 4.7 seconds Top speed: 112mph Range: 280 miles Max charging: 200kW 10-80% in 32 minutes Size (L/W/H): 4,873/2,187/1,969mm On sale: Now

